Where Are Rev Run's Kids Today?

Between October 2005 and July 2009, Joseph Simmons — better known as Rev. Run, the man who put "Run" in Run DMC — wasn't just a rapper, he was also a reality TV star. The series "Run's House" was an MTV staple for six seasons and 59 episodes, after which it found renewed life in reruns, airing on such networks as Nick Jr., MTV Classic, and BET Her. Set in Saddle River, New Jersey, the show started out with a relatively simple premise, with Run trying to work on his debut solo album while also raising five kids with his wife, Justine Simmons. Occasionally he would seek counsel or assistance from his brother, Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons, who lived only a short stroll away, but for the most part the series was all about Run and his immediate family.

Looking back on the reality series on a 2024 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Rev. Run shared that he not only loved making TV with his family, but loved sharing such an important part of his life with audiences. "Like, you go from rapper to family man in front of the whole world on MTV," he said. "You show your children, you show your wife, you show love, you show unity, you show ups and downs, and you give the world something that they can look at and say, 'Man, I love that. When I get older, I'm gonna have children, I want to treat my wife nice, I want to be kind, I want to be like The Rev.'"

A lot has changed since "Run's House" was originally on the air. Clips of the series are now all over TikTok, the MTV VMAs are on CBS, and Rev. Run's kids are all grown up. Here's what their lives look like now.