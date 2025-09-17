Karoline Leavitt's Pre-Trump Daisy Duke Outfit Looked Painful To Wear

Karoline Leavitt has been dressing way older than she is since taking on the role of White House press secretary in January 2025. Yet, it seems that her style wasn't always this way. Photos of Leavitt before she joined the Trump administration show that she used to have a very different sense of style — an aesthetic that was at least more age appropriate. That doesn't mean, however, that she wasn't still sporting fashion fails we couldn't ignore. One outfit, in particular, almost makes us happy she started wearing the wardrobe she sports today ... almost.

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in history when she got the gig at the age of 27. Less than two years prior, though, she was just a normal 20-something posting photos with pals on Instagram. In 2023, she shared a June photo dump on social media, which featured a photo of her holding a "Trump Make America Great Again" sign as the first image. Another photo in the series showed her signing merch for someone wearing an "impeach Biden" T-shirt. Evidently, some things never change. What has changed since then, though, is her tendency to actually dress like the young woman she is. One photo showed her sporting some Daisy Dukes. And, in this case, the term "beauty is pain" isn't exactly correct. Just because an outfit looks painful doesn't mean it's cute.