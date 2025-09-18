Karoline Leavitt's Bedazzled Disaster Was A Baby Doll Dress Gone Wrong
Karoline Leavitt's had many fashion fails, but one of her most oft-repeated mistakes includes outfits with too much decoration. Rather than adding sparkle with her accessories, the White House press secretary often leans toward overly-embellished clothes. Unfortunately, Leavitt's grandma cardigans make her look way older than a woman in her late twenties. In addition, given her long working hours and the time she's spending caring for her toddler son, Leavitt's likely spending extra time dealing with these delicate pieces on laundry day.
Even so, Leavitt can't seem to resist a little extra bling, like when she wore a bedazzled baby doll dress to a September 2025 press conference. The dress's big, sparkly buttons were gaudy, and the rhinestone-outlined collar looked reminiscent to something crafted with an early 90s BeDazzler. The 'fit could be a favorite of Leavitt's, since she previously wore it just a month earlier for a different White House press event.
Leavitt's been leaning into blinged-up schoolgirl style, so this dress will likely make a few more appearances. While it's a sustainable choice to re-wear items, this unflattering design isn't doing Leavitt any favors. Minus the rhinestones and with different buttons, this frock would be an unassuming black polo dress and could serve as a versatile base layer. Leavitt could create a whole range of 'fits, like pairing it with different colored tights or topping it with a blazer.
Leavitt may need to branch out from one of her favorite brands
Some of the sparkly sameness in Karoline Leavitt's wardrobe could be a result of her allegiance to the company Self-Portrait. The press secretary owns quite a few of their outfits, and besides being fashion fails, the cost of all these pricey pieces isn't doing Leavitt's wallet any favors. Bling, dramatic buttons, and shorter hems seem to be staples of Self-Portrait's designs.
While ill-fitting sleeves and outsized buttons are fashion mistakes Leavitt should ditch, she doesn't have to give up on the shorter hemline. Baby doll styles are popular, particularly with members of Leavitt's generation. "These silhouettes represent a kind of symbolic resistance to adult pressures — work, hyperproductivity, burnout culture," fashion psychologist Jennifer Heinen explained on Maura Brannigan's Substack. "By embracing clothing that says 'I'm allowed to play,' Gen Z is reframing what it means to dress with power."
Leavitt could ace her fashion game if she returns to her bedazzled-free style of a few years ago. Back then, she rocked a youthful look with bold colors and patterns. It's time to bring those pieces to the front of her closet.