Karoline Leavitt's Bedazzled Disaster Was A Baby Doll Dress Gone Wrong

Karoline Leavitt's had many fashion fails, but one of her most oft-repeated mistakes includes outfits with too much decoration. Rather than adding sparkle with her accessories, the White House press secretary often leans toward overly-embellished clothes. Unfortunately, Leavitt's grandma cardigans make her look way older than a woman in her late twenties. In addition, given her long working hours and the time she's spending caring for her toddler son, Leavitt's likely spending extra time dealing with these delicate pieces on laundry day.

Even so, Leavitt can't seem to resist a little extra bling, like when she wore a bedazzled baby doll dress to a September 2025 press conference. The dress's big, sparkly buttons were gaudy, and the rhinestone-outlined collar looked reminiscent to something crafted with an early 90s BeDazzler. The 'fit could be a favorite of Leavitt's, since she previously wore it just a month earlier for a different White House press event.

Leavitt's been leaning into blinged-up schoolgirl style, so this dress will likely make a few more appearances. While it's a sustainable choice to re-wear items, this unflattering design isn't doing Leavitt any favors. Minus the rhinestones and with different buttons, this frock would be an unassuming black polo dress and could serve as a versatile base layer. Leavitt could create a whole range of 'fits, like pairing it with different colored tights or topping it with a blazer.