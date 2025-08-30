Karoline Leavitt's Blinged Up School Girl Style Isn't The Makeover She Thinks It Is

Since stepping into the role of White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has already undergone a whirlwind transformation. While her personality comes through no matter what she wears, Leavitt has already cycled through a few different eras of fashion during the first year of her stint in the role. There was the age of outdated outfits Leavitt wore to seemingly appear older than she is, which was followed by her switching things up to dress more like a school teacher. One clear example of this was when Leavitt confused a press briefing for a classroom with a look that seemed totally out of place for the occasion. However, since then, it seems that her style has shifted once again, and not in an updated direction.

Lately, Leavitt has been wearing cardigans with giant buttons, and she's developed a preference for quilted, grandma-inspired fabrics. This has since given way to looks that seem to be inspired by uniforms school girls would wear in the 1950s and '60s. Structured blazers with pocket flaps and buttons have made an appearance, as have tweed skirts with pleats. However, Leavitt is trying to bring the looks into the modern age by placing one particular twist on them: the incorporation of bling. The buttons are now sparkling, the pockets shining, and the looks reaching to be polished. She's nearly getting there, but not quite. The glitzy school girl vibe just isn't working for her.