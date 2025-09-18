Prince William's Hair Transformation Totally Changed His Look Over The Years

Most of us have probably tried a new haircut, hair color, or both at least one point in our lives, but there's a group of people who don't seem to be keen on experimenting with their image: the British royals. Much like their rules and traditions, the hairstyles of the members of the British royal family usually stay the same or don't change much throughout their lives, so they often become part of their signature look. For instance, Queen Elizabeth II rocked her iconic short curly hair her entire 70-year reign, and her silhouette was instantly recognizable when printed on money, clothing, and other objects.

However, this doesn't mean that none of the royals ever switch up their look or that their signature hairstyle doesn't change over time. Catherine, Princess of Wales is known for her long, bouncy brunette locks, but she's done some subtle experimentations such as bangs and blonde highlights during the gorgeous hair transformation she underwent through the years. In August 2025, Kate Middleton debuted a bold change to her hair color when she stepped out with light blonde hair, but it ended up being a temporary look as she was back to her trademark brunette around two weeks later.

Unlike his wife, William, Prince of Wales has been in the public eye since he was born, so longtime royal fans have witnessed how drastically his hairstyle has changed. During his teenage years, Prince William appeared on covers of teen magazines looking like a fairytale prince with his full head of blond hair and dreamy blue eyes. Fast forward some decades, and the still-handsome heir to the British throne has less hair but a lot more mature charm. Here's a look back at Prince William's hair transformation over the years.