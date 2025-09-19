7 Times Jenna Bush Hager's Outfits Showed Off Her Killer Legs

Since she's spent so much of her life in the public eye, Jenna Bush Hager takes a fuss-free approach to her outfits. Even though Bush Hager has had some missteps with tacky outfits, these mistakes don't get her down. The "Today" host enjoys having total creative control over her on-air style, and she doesn't waste much time on wardrobe decisions. "I definitely lay out clothes that I haven't worn or that I want to wear over the couple weeks and then I kind of play within it. But I am not one who puts a ton of thought into it," Bush Hager confided to InStyle. "And I feel like the mornings when I have put things together quickly and feel like myself are the mornings I feel best." The TV host also likes to cut corners with undergarments, and she's informed viewers that she's one of the celebrities who never wears underwear.

Unfortunately, Bush Hager didn't always feel so comfortable with her clothes, particularly with more skin-baring fashions. Among the tragic details Bush Hager experienced in life, she worried about her body image. When she was a kid, her grandmother, Barbara Bush, made her feel self-conscious about how she looked in a bikini. Bush Hager then became a fan of one-piece swimwear, and it was decades before she donned a bikini again.

Bush Hager's current sense of confidence is also evident when she's baring her toned legs. Whether she's on TV or off-duty, Bush Hager's gams have garnered plenty of accolades, and, in one case, even "broke the internet" according to her former "Today" co-host, Hoda Kotb.