7 Times Jenna Bush Hager's Outfits Showed Off Her Killer Legs
Since she's spent so much of her life in the public eye, Jenna Bush Hager takes a fuss-free approach to her outfits. Even though Bush Hager has had some missteps with tacky outfits, these mistakes don't get her down. The "Today" host enjoys having total creative control over her on-air style, and she doesn't waste much time on wardrobe decisions. "I definitely lay out clothes that I haven't worn or that I want to wear over the couple weeks and then I kind of play within it. But I am not one who puts a ton of thought into it," Bush Hager confided to InStyle. "And I feel like the mornings when I have put things together quickly and feel like myself are the mornings I feel best." The TV host also likes to cut corners with undergarments, and she's informed viewers that she's one of the celebrities who never wears underwear.
Unfortunately, Bush Hager didn't always feel so comfortable with her clothes, particularly with more skin-baring fashions. Among the tragic details Bush Hager experienced in life, she worried about her body image. When she was a kid, her grandmother, Barbara Bush, made her feel self-conscious about how she looked in a bikini. Bush Hager then became a fan of one-piece swimwear, and it was decades before she donned a bikini again.
Bush Hager's current sense of confidence is also evident when she's baring her toned legs. Whether she's on TV or off-duty, Bush Hager's gams have garnered plenty of accolades, and, in one case, even "broke the internet" according to her former "Today" co-host, Hoda Kotb.
Bush Hager hiked up her shorts to spotlight her birthmark
Sometimes Jenna Bush Hager's toned legs are hidden behind the "Today" show set. However, during a May 2025 episode, she hopped up to show off her gams. Bush Hager wore flowing shorts with a matching blazer, and she lifted her hem even further up her thigh as she told the audience about a birthmark on her leg. As a child, Bush Hager had felt self-conscious about the mark after a former boyfriend dumped her over it. Here, amid the cheers of the crowd, she proudly showed some skin.
Bush Hager rocked high boots and a miniskirt
In April 2024, Jenna Bush Hager joined her "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb at the top of the Empire State Building. As they posed together in front of the landmark's lookout, Bush Hager's legs looked amazing with her pink miniskirt. The higher hem showed off her toned quads. Her Instagram fans applauded Bush Hager's choice to wear boots. Even though her footwear reached up just below her knee, the lighter color and the higher heels helped extend the lines of her legs.
Bush Hager's legs took center stage on vacation
Jenna Bush Hager's legs look amazing in her off-duty looks, as she demonstrated with this February 2023 family vacation photo with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children. Cuffed to perfectly conform to the shape of her thigh, these denim shorts create one continuous line all the way down Bush Hager's toned legs. Her colorful sneakers were a stylish and comfortable choice, especially since she likely walked a few miles during her family's theme park visit.
Bush Hager strutted through NYC
Jenna Bush dazzled in a miniskirt as she walked the streets of New York City in October 2024. Her choice of lace-up black boots gave her 'fit '90s grunge vibes and was a practical choice for a stroll. Above her footwear, Bush Hager's defined leg muscles were on display. The TV host is committed to regular physical activity, including time on the treadmill according to a 2025 Today.com interview. She enjoys other workouts, too. "I'm obsessed with jumping on mini trampolines or doing dance cardio," Bush Hager informed Women's Health in January 2024.
Bush Hager aced interview style
Jenna Bush Hager's impeccable sense of style and her killer legs were on full display during this May 2024 interview with fashion icon Anna Wintour. The "Today" host appears to be wearing dressy shorts once again — a choice that is likely more comfortable and gives her legs their due. Bush Hager's all-black ensemble also places prominent attention on her pins. In contrast, Bush Hager's Instagram followers weren't impressed with Wintour's attire and accessories. To their dismay, Wintour wore her ever-present sunglasses and opted for a 'fit with clashing patterns.
Lace was a subtle way to highlight Bush Hager's legs
During a January 2025 "Today" episode, Jenna Bush Hager wore a sleeveless dress with a lengthy lace bottom. This choice was a low-key way to show off her legs through the dotted pattern of the material. The solid portion of the dress ended pretty high on her thigh, and if the hem had ended there, it likely wouldn't have been practical for sitting on the TV set. The mesh fabric was essential, since it prevented any wardrobe malfunctions as Bush Hager moved around on set.
The internet was dazzled by Bush Hager's legs
According to Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager caused a commotion online when she bared her legs during a March 2022 episode of "Today." "The internet was into your legs," Kotb informed her co-host. "Which, I was, too." Bush Hager's neon green shorts were barely longer than her matching blazer, placing all the attention on her muscular thighs and calves. Her strappy stilettos made her legs appear even longer. Kotb was so impressed that she demanded details about Bush Hager's fitness routine. The latter complied, explaining it was a move that involved weights.