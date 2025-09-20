Elon Musk Might Not Be The World's Richest Man Anymore (& Trump Is Surely Happy)
You know it's hard out here for a multi-billionaire. So, spare a thought for poor Elon Musk, who lost his spot as the world's richest man on September 10, after being knocked off the perch by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Don't waste your tears, though. Instead, do just like Donald Trump was likely doing — gleefully smirking while working his way through a KFC bargain bucket without even a second thought for his former brove's bruised ego.
According to Bloomberg, Ellison, who owns 40% of the tech company, woke up to the news that he was $101 billion richer thanks to a meteoric overnight rise in Oracle's stock price. The unexpected windfall resulted in the 81-year-old's fortune surging to $393 billion, leaving Musk and his paltry $385 billion in the dust. Still, never fear. Nobody puts the X, formerly Twitter titan, in the corner, aside from Trump, whose messy Musk bromance breakup ended in a nasty manvorce after they went from BFFs to bitter enemies seemingly in the blink of an eye.
Meanwhile, securing the future wealth of Musk's ever-expanding legion of children and ensuring his plan to colonize Mars continues unhindered, Musk quickly managed to claw his way back to the top. In fact, true to form, he outdid himself. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires list, Musk added an additional $19.4 billion to his fortune, resulting in a net worth of $419 billion (as of September 14). Take that, Ellison!
Trump and Musk's sad love story
Elon Musk's DOGE days of summer were over way before the scorching sun began beating, BBQs sizzling, and fireflies twinkling. It's hard to believe that two egotistical, power-obsessed public figures like Musk and Donald Trump would ever fall out. However, fall out they did, and sadly, in addition to drawing the curtains on their (very brief) amore era, it also brought an end to Musk's cringey on-stage chainsaw-wielding stunts and MAGA rally pogoing like a mosh pit punk at a Ramones concert.
Still, despite being dropped like he's hot, Musk's obsession with Trump — which was purportedly linked to his deep-seated daddy issues — continues unabated. However, it's morphed into a very different kind of fixation, one that's confrontational and potentially perilous. The exemies butted heads, bigly, over Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" that eviscerated Musk's dream of a Libertarian USA. The billionaire branded the legislation a "disgusting abomination," and was so affronted by it that he went head-to-head with Trump. "Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" Musk asked his 226 million followers on July 4 (65.4% gave a thumbs up).
Meanwhile, Trump isn't taking it on the chin. He's warned his enemigo that he will "have to pay very serious consequences" if he switches sides and starts throwing some of the $228 million he donated to 47's campaign the Democrats' way (via NBC).