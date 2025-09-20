Elon Musk Might Not Be The World's Richest Man Anymore (& Trump Is Surely Happy)

You know it's hard out here for a multi-billionaire. So, spare a thought for poor Elon Musk, who lost his spot as the world's richest man on September 10, after being knocked off the perch by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Don't waste your tears, though. Instead, do just like Donald Trump was likely doing — gleefully smirking while working his way through a KFC bargain bucket without even a second thought for his former brove's bruised ego.

According to Bloomberg, Ellison, who owns 40% of the tech company, woke up to the news that he was $101 billion richer thanks to a meteoric overnight rise in Oracle's stock price. The unexpected windfall resulted in the 81-year-old's fortune surging to $393 billion, leaving Musk and his paltry $385 billion in the dust. Still, never fear. Nobody puts the X, formerly Twitter titan, in the corner, aside from Trump, whose messy Musk bromance breakup ended in a nasty manvorce after they went from BFFs to bitter enemies seemingly in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, securing the future wealth of Musk's ever-expanding legion of children and ensuring his plan to colonize Mars continues unhindered, Musk quickly managed to claw his way back to the top. In fact, true to form, he outdid himself. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires list, Musk added an additional $19.4 billion to his fortune, resulting in a net worth of $419 billion (as of September 14). Take that, Ellison!