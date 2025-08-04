Trump's Past BFF Behavior With Prince Andrew Says It All About Their Relationship With The Royal Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," it's not hard to connect Prince Andrew and Donald Trump. Prince Andrew had a controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and registered sex offender, as did Trump. That's why it's not a big surprise that Trump's name came up in what has been released of the Epstein files. Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, but his legacy, as it were, looms large over both men. But not only were both men buddies with Epstein, Prince Andrew and Trump reportedly spent time together, including playing golf together at Mar-a-Lago. It seems likely that the royal family doesn't much appreciate the reminder of this overlap between the disgraced royal and the president, particularly as it's coming to light not long before Trump's upcoming state visit to the U.K.

The Daily Mail reported that the upcoming book "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" includes details about the relationship between Trump and Prince Andrew. They both went to Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party in 2000 where Trump said of the prince, "He's not pretentious. He's a lot of fun to be with," per the Daily Mail. The book also states that at another time, the two men crassly discussed women.

Even before this fresh confirmation that Prince Andrew and Trump were friendly with each other and close with Epstein, they both appear to have a somewhat tenuous relationship with the royal family. Prince Andrew lost his royal patronages and military titles after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault. And both King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, have apparently not always been that impressed with Trump's behavior.

