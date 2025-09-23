What Happened To The Actor Who Played Sawyer After Lost?

Josh Holloway had acted before "Lost" — he'd been on one-off episodes of shows like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Walker, Texas Ranger" — but it was his role as James "Sawyer" Ford on the instant-smash plane-crash drama that made him a star. Sawyer was a bad boy you loved to root for, a long-haired, sweaty con man with a Southern drawl worth swooning over. Over six seasons on ABC, after Sawyer survived the crash of Oceanic Flight 815 that stranded him on a mysterious island, fans watched Sawyer find love and lose it, try to escape on a raft, get blown up, shot at, stabbed, slapped, and more.

"They've thrown everything at me," Holloway reflected to Vanity Fair as the series drew to a close. "As an actor, to be able to experiment and grow and be pushed, it's been phenomenal for me and it's given me confidence to move forward."

The cast of "Lost" has changed a lot since 2004, but you're likely to spot many of them still working steadily. Holloway himself has gone on to roles in mega-budget blockbusters, several more well-received television shows, and a fair amount of success in his personal life, too. There have also been struggles, times when he wasn't sure what was next and had to find ways to move on from the role that seemingly defined his career. Here's what the actor who played Sawyer did after "Lost."