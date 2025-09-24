It may seem as though Tate McRae achieved success overnight with three successful studio albums under her belt by the age of 21 and fans from all walks of life streaming her music and watching her perform all over the world. But the pop sensation began performing at a very young age, with a focus on classical ballet. The combination of her natural talent and her dedication earned her many accolades as a child, and kept the momentum of her fledgling career going.

In addition to dance, McRae branched out into voice acting, a job she landed while juggling academics and training for myriad dance competitions. It seems McRae has always been an overachiever, so when she started up her own YouTube channel as a teenager, it was only a matter of time before she was discovered. While many of her peers were scribbling away in journals, McRae expressed her emotions through songwriting, with results that impressed a multitude of record executives vying to work with her.

Now 22 years old as of this publication, the Calgary native has appeared on "SNL" twice as a musical guest, and has been nominated for a slew of awards for her musical prowess. She has rarely missed the mark, and she's just getting started. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Tate McRae from tiny dancer to global pop superstar.