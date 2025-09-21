Who Are Tatum O'Neal's 3 Children?

On April 2, 1974, Tatum O'Neal won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Addie, a con artist in the road dramedy "Paper Moon." At just 10 years old, she was (and remains) the youngest to receive that honor. Indeed, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as it so happens that she's one of Joanna Moore and Ryan O'Neal's children, both esteemed actors. Naturally, that precocious achievement catapulted her career, and she would later star in movies opposite the likes of Christopher Plummer and Richard Burton. She also joined the cast of TV shows like "8 Simple Rules," "Sex and the City," "Rescue Me," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Criminal Minds." Tatum also welcomed three kids into the world along the way: Kevin, Sean, and Emily.

Acting roles aside, Tatum also made headlines on various scandalous and joyous occasions, including in the late 80s, when Tatum shared a rocky marriage with tennis player John McEnroe; in 1994, when the couple divorced after a two-year separation; in 1998, when McEnroe was granted custody of their kids because of her heroin addiction; in 2008, when she was arrested for drug possession; and in 2020, when she suffered a stroke due to an overdose. Thus is Tatum's tragic yet true life story. Through all these ups and downs, however, Tatum and John's three kids weathered personal challenges of their own. Now that all five are on much better terms with each other, let's revisit what the children have been up to — and see how much they actually take after their famous parents.