Who Are Tatum O'Neal's 3 Children?
On April 2, 1974, Tatum O'Neal won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Addie, a con artist in the road dramedy "Paper Moon." At just 10 years old, she was (and remains) the youngest to receive that honor. Indeed, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as it so happens that she's one of Joanna Moore and Ryan O'Neal's children, both esteemed actors. Naturally, that precocious achievement catapulted her career, and she would later star in movies opposite the likes of Christopher Plummer and Richard Burton. She also joined the cast of TV shows like "8 Simple Rules," "Sex and the City," "Rescue Me," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Criminal Minds." Tatum also welcomed three kids into the world along the way: Kevin, Sean, and Emily.
Acting roles aside, Tatum also made headlines on various scandalous and joyous occasions, including in the late 80s, when Tatum shared a rocky marriage with tennis player John McEnroe; in 1994, when the couple divorced after a two-year separation; in 1998, when McEnroe was granted custody of their kids because of her heroin addiction; in 2008, when she was arrested for drug possession; and in 2020, when she suffered a stroke due to an overdose. Thus is Tatum's tragic yet true life story. Through all these ups and downs, however, Tatum and John's three kids weathered personal challenges of their own. Now that all five are on much better terms with each other, let's revisit what the children have been up to — and see how much they actually take after their famous parents.
Kevin McEnroe was arrested on drug charges in 2014
Kevin McEnroe is the eldest child of Tatum O'Neal and John McEnroe, and he was born in Los Angeles on May 23, 1986, a few months before his parents tied the knot. He grew up in New York City and graduated from Columbia University with a Master of Fine Arts degree. Things were looking quite promising for that aspiring writer, if it weren't for a hiccup that reminded the public all too well of his mother's 2008 scandal.
Indeed, at the age of 27, Kevin, who was battling a secret addiction, was arrested for attempting to buy drugs. The charges were later dropped, though, because the cocaine turned out to be baking soda, apparently. Still, it was quite the wake-up call for the young man, who decided to check himself into rehab. "My arrest was the best thing that could have happened to me," he admitted to the Daily Mail at the time. "It made me realize I needed to get serious about my life, about my writing. I truly believe it saved me."
Kevin McEnroe published his first book in 2016
Having gathered the confidence to turn his life around, Kevin McEnroe put his heart and soul into his budding writing career and released "Our Town: A Novel" in April 2016. Dubbed "intense," "insightful," and both "tender and sardonic" by critics, the book is a fictionalized version of the eventful life of his maternal grandmother, Joanna Moore, with fame and addiction. "My writing professor told me to write from the opposite sex's point of view, and I wrote in my grandmother's voice," McEnroe told People in 2015. "Even though I only met my grandmother twice, I knew she was viewed as a cautionary tale, as this sort of mess. From then on, I wanted to learn more about her."
Born Dorothy Joanne Cook, Moore lost her mother, father, and sister when she was a little girl and was adopted by a family who made her change her first name to Joanna. At just 16 years old, she impulsively married Willis Moore and divorced him a year later, but she kept his last name. That's how the star Joanna Moore was born, and the blonde bombshell pursued a movie and TV acting career that put Ryan O'Neal, her third husband, on her path. Unfortunately for Tatum O'Neal, her parents were terrible role models, paving the way for her own struggles and troubles.
Kevin McEnroe married actress Fern Cozine in 2025
Luckily, Kevin McEnroe found love and emotional stability with actress Fern Cozine, whom he met through a dating app during the COVID pandemic. They got engaged in November 2023 and tied the knot at a ranch in Calistoga, California on June 14, 2025. The wedding weekend was nothing short of spectacular and brought together the entire family. On Friday night, the party was treated to pizza and a freshly made salad, and on Saturday morning, the groom-to-be played tennis with his father. The ceremony itself took place in the afternoon, under a 100-year-old walnut tree, and it was followed by a casual reception with Mexican food, cocktails, and mocktails at the barn.
"I felt like the luckiest guy alive," Kevin told Vogue. "I was marrying the woman of my dreams — and I'd never seen her look more beautiful. My mother, father, and stepmother were all there, together and in harmony, which hadn't been the case in many years. Both Fern and I come from big, sometimes scattered families, but that day everyone came together. It felt like a miracle."
Sean McEnroe changed his name to Sean O'Neal in 2015
Tatum O'Neal's second child is her son Sean McEnroe, born on September 23, 1987. A sensitive soul from an early age, Sean was deeply affected by his parents' divorce and subsequent custody battle, and he turned to art for comfort, often escaping to the Metropolitan Museum (Met) in NYC. "Growing up, the Met was my sanctuary," he told People in 2016. "When things were difficult, and there were a lot of those times when I was growing up, I would find myself wandering there and I always found it comforting and soothing to imagine myself in the landscapes."
Eventually, Sean took his mom's surname because he needed to feel independent from this father, John McEnroe. "It's nothing against my dad," he said to People, "but I wanted to have my own path that is not so directly linked to him because it's just the way people have perceived me. I just wanted to forge my own identity." Still, despite Sean's rocky relationship with Tatum and John, he once proudly stated, "There's nothing to feel ashamed of when one parent is one of the best tennis players ever and the other is the youngest person to win an Academy Award" (via Page Six). Currently, his official Instagram, where he has amassed close to 89,000 followers, is under Sean McEnroe.
Sean O'Neal is a self-taught photographer
Passionate about art in general and photography in particular, Sean O'Neal spent years shooting the California coastline, such as the beaches of Malibu and San Simeon, and, more recently, the rugged beauty of Sedona, Arizona — his current place of residence. He also captured Los Angeles' homeless gay scene, particularly the youths, telling The New York Times that his objective was "to show how resilient, brave, and strong these kids are." He added, "I've recognized now, more than ever, the power of a single voice of support has an infinite ability to change."
As previously mentioned, it was his frequent visits to the Met that made his younger years bearable and molded his artistic vision and technique. As he confided to W in 2016, "The Met has a big collection of Renaissance, Pastoral paintings, and Impressionism — I was mainly into the landscapes. And I would look at them and fantasize about what it would be like to wander around in those ancient landscapes. That, more than anything else, has shaped my photography."
Sean O'Neal had his first solo exhibition in 2016
On April 25, 2015, Nepal was hit by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that affected 8 million people, injured more than 22,000, claimed about 9,000 lives, and damaged or wrecked 750,000 homes. Two months after the disaster, Sean O'Neal traveled to the Nepali countryside with CITTA, a nonprofit organization, to document the damages with his Canon 60. "People are still living in unimaginable conditions," he told W at the time. "What moved me was noticing that although the brick and mortar may be crumbling, the collective soul of the community remains positive and in good spirits."
And so, in 2016, inspired by the Nepalis' resilience, O'Neal had his first solo exhibition at the LAM Gallery in Los Angeles. Called "The Strength and the Spirit," the project showcased 26 images, and he donated a quarter of the proceeds through CITTA to those affected by the earthquake.
Sean McEnroe was caught trying to raise money for a fake show in 2016
Sean O'Neal was building himself a decent reputation as a professional photographer and philanthropic activist until he stained it with one shady move. At the age of 28, the artist attempted to raise $10,000 on GoFundMe for a supposed future photography exhibition at the Jewish Museum of Florida in Miami, alleging that it was in support of the Anti-Defamation League.
His former manager, Barbara Assante, was quick to out him to The Post (via Artnet), stating that the campaign was "more broadly to help Sean pay for printing and framing his art in pursuit of a show." Overall, $833 were raised, but GoFundMe refunded the donors, and his page was eventually shut down. Page Six bluntly called McEnroe "broke" at the time, claiming he needed the money for an expensive surgery to fix his rib, sternum, and clavicle, which he had broken on a past trip to Ireland.
Sean McEnroe had a private wedding in 2020
In an Instagram caption posted on January 4, 2021, Sean O'Neal announced to his fans that he and his girlfriend Niamh had become "Mr. and Mrs. McEnroe" a while back, candidly sharing how she had lovingly and patiently supported him through thick and thin, emotional breakdowns and all. Niamh had moved into his Los Angeles house in 2019 and, on September 29, 2020, they secretly got hitched in Sedona, their new home. Sadly, the couple would suffer a miscarriage a few months later and decided not to share their situation until they were both ready.
As Sean told People back then, "We went through a lot of challenges and difficulties this past year ... It was devastating but, in the end, it's made us closer and stronger. And our bond is better than it's ever been." He also shared that the couple had Tatum O'Neal's full support, revealing that she wished them "to have a good and happy life together."
Sean O'Neal helped raise money for COVID patients in India in 2021
Having embarked on a healing journey with his wife by his side, Sean McEnroe was determined to return to activism through his art. And so, in an Instagram post dated May 17, 2021, he encouraged his followers to buy two of his past photographs to support struggling COVID patients in India. Once again, the campaign was initiated by CITTA and its founder, Michael Daube. In an effort to put the 2016 scandal behind him, McEnroe assured potential buyers that all the proceeds would go to "emergency oxygen supplies and medical care where it's needed most."
It was, indeed, a massive campaign: Photographers from all over the world contributed their works, and each print sold for $150, shipping included. As for O'Neal's contributions, they consisted of an expressive silhouette of a little boy in Nepal and a nature shot taken in California.
Sean O'Neal is an 'energy healer' and inspires his followers via Instagram
At the time of publication, it appeared Sean O'Neal hadn't been active on his Instagram for some time, as his last post dates from 2021. His wife Niamh's last contribution is from around the same time; so, let's assume they're simply enjoying time away from the spotlight. Back in 2019, Sean's sister Emily McEnroe revealed to the Daily Mail that he was "the most spiritual and perceptive person" she knew, calling him an "energy healer."
Indeed, his entire Instagram revolves around his landscape photography, his wife, along with his inspirational and introspective writings. And he's clearly not afraid to share his weaknesses. For instance, both Sean and Niamh had to deal with COVID in 2020 and its long-term physical and psychological effects. He also attempts to uplift his Instagram followers every step of the way. On turning an overwhelming emotion into a mini-awakening, he wrote, "We can choose to perceive this moment as an opportunity instead of a dreaded reoccurrence ... We've been trained to move at such a frenetic pace that we don't give ourselves enough space and awareness to feel the vulnerabilities we are meant to allow ourselves to process" (via Instagram). In another Instagram caption, he discussed nurturing his ego and healing from PTSD through self-love, writing, "I've been saying funny, encouraging things to myself after I complete the most mundane tasks ... It seems silly, but I've experienced firsthand how much I've relaxed my nervous system."
Emily McEnroe was deeply affected by her parents' divorce
The child who takes the most artistically after Tatum O'Neal and John McEnroe is their youngest, Emily McEnroe. Born in Los Angeles on May 10, 1991, Emily has a budding career in show business as an actor, voice actor, and singer. Growing up in her famous parents' shadow, while witnessing their fights and divorce, took such a toll on her that she admitted that she'd been in therapy since she was a child. "I had the best education," she told the Daily Mail in 2019. "We lived in the Upper West side of Manhattan and wanted for nothing materially. But all the money in the world doesn't matter if you are sitting in a mansion being unhappy."
Following a fierce custody battle, she went to live with her father – John has long since been married to rock star Patty Smyth – on weekdays and commuted back to her mother on weekends. Despite the traumatizing memories, Emily is now on excellent terms with her parents. "Mum's had her issues but she's happier and healthier than she's ever been. We talk all the time. Even when mom had problems, she was always there for me. I can tell her anything," she said. Emily now has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, where she shared in March 2025 that she got engaged to her longtime partner Tim Massarelli.
Emily McEnroe made her acting debut in 2023
Inspired by her parents' careers, Emily McEnroe is determined to make a name for herself — but on her own terms. To begin with, she earned a BA in Communication Studies from the University of San Francisco, and then she co-wrote and co-starred in the short film "Hi Mom," alongside Elyssia Koulouris. Her efforts paid off, as the film won best comedy short at the 2023 Independent Filmmakers Showcase Film Festival.
Her first feature film appearance, though, was in "Futra Days," a dark sci-fi romance. "I played a small part, which was a nurse," she told Reserved, "and I was just happy to be there. It was this moment of joy of knowing that this is what I want to do, and what I've been working towards doing." She also portrayed an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) woman in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and Traci Baker (Lyle Menendez's ex-girlfriend) in Ryan Murphy's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," thought her work went uncredited for the latter.
In parallel, she's been working with a voiceover agency on many projects, including Netflix's "Ghost In The Shell," in which she took on the role of Scarlett Johansson's voice double. "I just love doing voiceover work," she stated. "It's just fun and freeing. I mostly go out for voiceover roles of little boy characters, and that kind of joy and fun in conjunction with each other is incredibly fulfilling."
Emily McEnroe is also a singer and has performed alongside John McEnroe
In addition to his work as an event speaker and a tennis commentator for major networks, John McEnroe is involved in several philanthropic ventures and has founded the Johnny Smyth Band — a nod to rocker Patty Smyth, whom he's been married to since 1997. Inspired by her father, Emily McEnroe loves jamming with him. Subsequently, she performed with his band at the Indian Wells Open in 2023, 2024, and 2025, as well as the ASU-GSF Summit in San Diego in 2025. Audiences are generally captivated by their covers, which include hits by Smyth, Alanis Morissette, and The Cranberries.
Evidently, the dark period that loomed over the O'Neal-McEnroe family is now far behind, and the actress-singer is grateful for turning a new leaf with her parents. She spends a lot of quality time with them, often sharing their encounters on her Instagram with sweet, loving captions. That was, in a nutshell, what Tatum O'Neal's three children have been up to. Hopefully, they'll all see nothing but bright days ahead.