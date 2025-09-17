Jarring Close Up Of Kristi Noem's Hair Transformation Can't Distract From Glaring Makeup Mistakes
Over time, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's complete transformation has had heads turning again and again. The latest change to her appearance is subtler than others have been; she has a new hair color. Yet, she may be disappointed to hear that her new locks were not enough to draw attention away from her notoriously heavy makeup.
On September 15, Kristi Noem joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signed an order to send the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee. Noem dressed in a berry-colored suit and some oversized hoop earrings. Her hair was in its usual long, loose waves. Yet, it appeared to be significantly darker than it looked just a few days prior. Noem seemingly switched up her look, getting rid of her typical highlights for a more even, deep brown tone. We can imagine that Noem may be itching to make a change to her appearance since her face became a laughing stock after "South Park"'s brutal portrayal of her. Yet, her subtly darker locks weren't enough to have a major impact on how she looks. And if she really wants to make a change, she should probably start with that makeup look.
Kristi Noem desperately needs some makeup tips
We rarely ever see Kristi Noem makeup-free, and her usual beauty routine appears to be nothing if not intense. Noem keeps making the same makeup mistakes that seriously age her, and she did it again while debuting her new, darker hair. Noem had a heavy hand with most details of her makeup look for the occasion, as she often does. She paired her caked-on foundation and saturated blush with harsh, angular eyebrows. And, perhaps most distractingly of all, she wore her typical massive false eyelashes that looked totally unnatural.
Noem's beauty routine is very much in line with the infamous Republican makeup trend. It often seems like she doesn't quite know when or how to pare back details of her makeup for a more natural, easygoing look. As such, Noem always looks like she is sporting full stage makeup, even when she is in a more relaxed setting or wearing a more casual outfit. Ultimately, with attention-grabbing makeup like this, it's hard to imagine a subtle change to her hair that would be able to grab anyone's attention.