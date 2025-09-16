Melania Trump Gives Ivanka The Middle Finger On UK Visit & Hints She Won Their Longtime Feud

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The rumored feud between Melania and Ivanka Trump has reportedly been simmering for years, but has the first lady officially won? Back in 2019, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner joined Donald Trump and Melania during their state visit to the U.K. For their second state visit, Ivanka and Kushner have been swapped out for some somewhat surprising new companions for the controversial president and first lady. And, it may be evidence that Melania finally has Ivanka right where she wants her: far, far away from Melania.

Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has been subject to scrutiny over the years. Tiffany often seems like a total afterthought for Donald, and the favoritism rumors surrounding Donald's kids often seem to indicate that he prefers Ivanka. On September 16, however, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos surprisingly boarded Marine One alongside Donald and Melania en route to the U.K. Tiffany and Boulos are seldom chosen for important appearances like this one. This time around, though, they are the only members of the Trump family who joined the president and first lady. So, when it comes to Donald's presidential duties, it seems that Ivanka has been more or less replaced in her role as first daughter. And, the first lady likely couldn't be happier.