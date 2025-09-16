Melania Trump Gives Ivanka The Middle Finger On UK Visit & Hints She Won Their Longtime Feud
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The rumored feud between Melania and Ivanka Trump has reportedly been simmering for years, but has the first lady officially won? Back in 2019, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner joined Donald Trump and Melania during their state visit to the U.K. For their second state visit, Ivanka and Kushner have been swapped out for some somewhat surprising new companions for the controversial president and first lady. And, it may be evidence that Melania finally has Ivanka right where she wants her: far, far away from Melania.
Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has been subject to scrutiny over the years. Tiffany often seems like a total afterthought for Donald, and the favoritism rumors surrounding Donald's kids often seem to indicate that he prefers Ivanka. On September 16, however, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos surprisingly boarded Marine One alongside Donald and Melania en route to the U.K. Tiffany and Boulos are seldom chosen for important appearances like this one. This time around, though, they are the only members of the Trump family who joined the president and first lady. So, when it comes to Donald's presidential duties, it seems that Ivanka has been more or less replaced in her role as first daughter. And, the first lady likely couldn't be happier.
The last U.K. state visit bothered Melania
It certainly seems like Ivanka Trump's exit from the political world is permanent. She was an advisor to the president during Donald Trump's first term, but since then, she has taken a massive step back. Melania has likely welcomed this change with open arms. And, Ivanka's absence from their latest U.K. trip may be the cherry on top.
In her memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," former White House chief of staff and press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, explained why the 2019 U.K. state visit, in particular, was a point of contention for Melania. Melania reportedly called the fact that Ivanka tagged along for the state visit "inappropriate," asserting, "it should just be the president and I," per the Daily Mail. Grisham explained, "It didn't dawn on me at first, but over the course of the next few days, I finally figured out what was going on: Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States — on the same level as William and Kate in the United Kingdom." Melania reportedly even saddled Ivanka with a brutal nickname as a result: "the princess." So, Melania didn't entirely get her wish this time around, since she and Donald were still joined by one of his daughters. But, since she and Tiffany don't have a rumored feud, she's likely still happy about the change.