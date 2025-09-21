Karoline Leavitt's Repeat 'Fit Puts Focus On Evolving Facial Features (And It's Giving Botox Barbie)
Karoline Leavitt was thrilled to be tapped as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary. The accomplishment was all the more impressive because of her age; 27 at the time, she was the youngest-ever person to hold the post. Yet while she settles into the role, she continues to struggle with finding a suitable look. Leavitt might be seen in a frumpy dress one day, then go for a pinked-out ensemble that screams "White House Barbie" the next. Then there are times when her fashion takes second place to her other re-invention: the facial enhancements favored by most of the women in the Trump circle.
Such was the case on September 20, 2025, when Leavitt appeared on the debut episode of Kayleigh McEnany's "Saturday in America" show on Fox News. She wore the same pink-and-brown plaid suit she'd worn just over a year earlier on the night Trump debated then-vice president Kamala Harris. ("Debate Night W," she boasted on Instagram.) But the rerun of the Barbie-as-Elle-Woods outfit just made the changes in Leavitt's face all the more obvious. Her lips appeared fuller, her face more sculpted, and as Leavitt spoke passionately about the president's war on drug trafficking (as seen here on YouTube), her manicured eyebrows never moved even a fraction of an inch. The former and current press secretaries — McEnany briefly held the post in Trump's first administration — looked as though they had come from the same manufacturer. (That's not a compliment.)
Karoline Leavitt has changed her look to suit her boss
No one is expected to look precisely the same way over the course of a decade, but Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover is borderline Stepford-ian. Looking at throwback photos from her college days, Leavitt is almost unrecognizable; her look was natural, her makeup less severe, and her fashion choices were typical of a fun-loving Gen-Zer. Even as she set her sights on politics, the future press secretary dressed in age-flattering sheath dresses, professional blazers, and slim pants. Then, as she drew nearer to the Trump administration, Leavitt's appearance evolved. Slowly but surely, signs of lip fillers, Botox, heavy eyebrow work, and other facial touch-ups emerged at campaign events and media interviews. Her wardrobe expanded to include tweed and bouclé fabrics, fussy details like bows and pocket plackets, and blinged-up schoolgirl outfits that made Leavitt look outdated. She also sent mixed messages by touting the president's concern for the average American while wearing Jimmy Choos and carrying four-figure tote bags.
Leavitt's embrace of the Trump women's aesthetic is so complete, it's hard not to wonder what will happen once her boss leaves office in a few short years. Her entire identity — literally down to her skin — has been based on the aesthetic preferences of one particular social group. Leavitt might opt to make a second run for Congress, as she did in 2022. Will she continue her upkeep of the Mar-a-Lago face and prim fashion, or will she take the opportunity to ditch the dermatologist and craft a style that's truly her own?