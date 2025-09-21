Karoline Leavitt's Repeat 'Fit Puts Focus On Evolving Facial Features (And It's Giving Botox Barbie)

Karoline Leavitt was thrilled to be tapped as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary. The accomplishment was all the more impressive because of her age; 27 at the time, she was the youngest-ever person to hold the post. Yet while she settles into the role, she continues to struggle with finding a suitable look. Leavitt might be seen in a frumpy dress one day, then go for a pinked-out ensemble that screams "White House Barbie" the next. Then there are times when her fashion takes second place to her other re-invention: the facial enhancements favored by most of the women in the Trump circle.

Such was the case on September 20, 2025, when Leavitt appeared on the debut episode of Kayleigh McEnany's "Saturday in America" show on Fox News. She wore the same pink-and-brown plaid suit she'd worn just over a year earlier on the night Trump debated then-vice president Kamala Harris. ("Debate Night W," she boasted on Instagram.) But the rerun of the Barbie-as-Elle-Woods outfit just made the changes in Leavitt's face all the more obvious. Her lips appeared fuller, her face more sculpted, and as Leavitt spoke passionately about the president's war on drug trafficking (as seen here on YouTube), her manicured eyebrows never moved even a fraction of an inch. The former and current press secretaries — McEnany briefly held the post in Trump's first administration — looked as though they had come from the same manufacturer. (That's not a compliment.)