Gretchen Carlson's path to TV journalism began with a violin. Since her childhood, music had been her passion; a talented violinist who'd been training since the age of six, Carlson was just 13 when she performed with the Minnesota Orchestra. Competing in musical competitions led to other avenues, and while attending high school she displayed her musical abilities — and her natural beauty — at the Miss T.E.E.N. Minnesota pageant. That led to more pageants, and in 1988 Carlson was named Miss Cottage Grove, and then Miss Minnesota. The following year, she represented her home state in the Miss America pageant — and won. After being crowned 1989's Miss America, she went on to graduate from Stanford.

Her musical ambitions fell by the wayside, and she instead pursued opportunities as a local news reporter, then anchor, in smaller markets including Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Having paid her dues, Carlson was hired by CBS in 2000, initially serving as a correspondent before being appointed co-anchor of CBS' Saturday edition of its flagship morning show, "The Early Show." Just a few years later, in 2005 she was hired by right-leaning cable channel Fox News, and was soon co-anchoring the early-morning "Fox & Friends." In 2013, she shifted to primetime with her own namesake show, "The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson."

That upward trajectory came to a screeching halt in June 2016, when she was abruptly fired. What she did next changed the culture, shone light upon darkness and launched a movement that continues to reverberate to this day. To find out more, keep reading to explore whatever happened to Fox News' Gretchen Carlson.