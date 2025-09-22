Usha & JD Vance Look Painfully Awkward In Odd Photo From Hush-Hush Dinner With Royalty

Between Donald and Melania Trump's U.K. state visit on September 17-18 and Trump family members and other high profile guests attending Charlie Kirk's memorial service on September 21, recent news has been firmly focused on the president. So, it was easy to miss that while Donald and Melania were rubbing shoulders with King Charles III, the Vances were also spending time with royals. On September 18, JD and Usha Vance hosted a dinner for Jordan's Crown Prince, Hussein bin Abdullah II, and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein. And, surprisingly, the Vances may actually be happy that the photo of the two couples smiling together was buried by other news since their utterly awkward body language would surely get those divorce rumors rolling again.

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein attended a banquet hosted by United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance in Washington, DC, on Thursday, in honour of Their Royal Highnesses visit to the #US #Jordan pic.twitter.com/kjPZ4NAVWP — RHC (@RHCJO) September 19, 2025

On September 19, a photo of the crown prince and princess of Jordan posing alongside the VP and second lady of the U.S. was posted on X. In the photo, the Jordanian royal couple isn't displaying PDA, but they do look relatively normal, smiling and touching shoulders. JD and Usha, on the other hand, are another story. They are both standing uncomfortably with their hands by their sides with a bit of distance between them. JD is actually standing closer to their guests than he is to his own wife. To make matters worse, both JD and Usha are leaning slightly away from one another and JD's body language almost makes it look like he wished Usha wasn't in the photo at all.