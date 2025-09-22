Trump's Worst Lawyer Dons Frilly Nightmare Of An Outfit That's More Questionable Than Her Legal Skills

We haven't been seeing much of Alina Habba since Donald Trump booted her back to New Jersey where she is currently the acting United States attorney for the state. And, since she has been in the public eye a bit less, she hasn't been giving her fashion critics as much fuel as she has in the past. This past weekend, however, Habba shared a photo of herself on Instagram. And her outfit was downright bizarre — even for her.

From fur fashion fails that stand out for all the wrong reasons to rocking granny glam, over the years, Habba's looks have completely missed the mark for a litany of different reasons. Yet, her latest look stood out even among her weirdest looks. The photo showed her posing with two pals. She and her friend podcaster Siggy Flicker both donned animal prints, which clearly informed her "The Summer I Turned Pretty"-inspired caption, "The summer we turned cheetah." Leopard print is very much in for this upcoming season. But Habba chose to rock animal print in a way that we're fairly certain will never, ever be on-trend.