Trump's Worst Lawyer Dons Frilly Nightmare Of An Outfit That's More Questionable Than Her Legal Skills
We haven't been seeing much of Alina Habba since Donald Trump booted her back to New Jersey where she is currently the acting United States attorney for the state. And, since she has been in the public eye a bit less, she hasn't been giving her fashion critics as much fuel as she has in the past. This past weekend, however, Habba shared a photo of herself on Instagram. And her outfit was downright bizarre — even for her.
From fur fashion fails that stand out for all the wrong reasons to rocking granny glam, over the years, Habba's looks have completely missed the mark for a litany of different reasons. Yet, her latest look stood out even among her weirdest looks. The photo showed her posing with two pals. She and her friend podcaster Siggy Flicker both donned animal prints, which clearly informed her "The Summer I Turned Pretty"-inspired caption, "The summer we turned cheetah." Leopard print is very much in for this upcoming season. But Habba chose to rock animal print in a way that we're fairly certain will never, ever be on-trend.
Alina Habba's look was a mismatched mess
In the photo in question, Alina Habba wore a tan-colored, floor-length satin-y dress. On top, she seemed to be wearing some sort of sheer, snake-print ruffled cape. Not only was this upper half of her outfit a bit confusing and all-over-the-place, but it totally clashed with her dress. The ruffle top was unarguably the worst part of this look, but it wasn't the only detail that clashed with the rest of the look. She styled all of this with straight hair, a structured handbag, and oversized aviator sunglasses. Her accessories looked much more appropriate for daytime than an event that seemed to warrant cocktail attire, and ultimately, no two details of this look really went together.
Seeing how her friends were dressed, it is clear that Habba's look was definitely going to be particularly attention-grabbing for the occasion, and clearly, not in a good way. It's hard to imagine what exactly she was going for in this outfit. Yet, one thing is for sure: her time away from D.C. definitely hasn't improved her sense of style.