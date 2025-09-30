Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Humiliating Moments As Trump's Press Secretary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn't a regular White House press secretary. And considering all the cringey moments from her 2-year tenure, she arguably wasn't a cool White House press secretary either. For instance, during a press briefing right before Thanksgiving 2017, Sanders read out some things that she was grateful for and earnestly encouraged the gathered members of the press to do the same before they asked her a question. The request made the awkwardness in the press room go from zero to a 100 as, naturally, nobody was prepared to get personal during their workday. As a result, nearly everybody simply expressed gratitude for their family and swiftly moved on.

A similar cringey atmosphere settled over the White House press briefing room in July 2017 when Sanders read out a letter from a child named Pickle. In the letter, addressed to Donald Trump, the young boy proudly detailed how he had a MAGA hat cake for his birthday, expressed his love for the Republican leader, and wondered why others didn't share the same sentiment. Surprisingly, the letter also had some inquiries that stroked Trump's ego.

The young boy asked about the former "Apprentice" host's wealth as well as the size of the White House. Many were understandably left wondering if "Pickle" was a real child or if Sanders had made him up to distract from other pressing issues that would've been much harder to discuss. Although the Washington Post later confirmed that Pickle was a real kid, it was undoubtedly an extremely embarrassing rumor for a White House press secretary to have to face. Unfortunately, it paled in comparison to some of her other shenanigans.