Pam Bondi's Pinstripe Fashion Fails Are Almost As Bad As Her Go-To Grandma Blouses

Prior to her appointment as President Donald Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi flaunted some wildly inappropriate outfits. (Giant sleeve bows! A shirt with cascading ruffles! A floral tube top straight out of the 1974 Sears catalog!) Once she was sworn in as the president's lead legal advisor, however, Bondi pulled back the attention-getting wardrobe, appearing at work in more professional ensembles. (If only Kimberly Guilfoyle would dump her own tacky 'fits so quickly.) Now, she faces a different issue. Sometimes, Bondi appears in outdated outfits with grandma-couch patterns; other times, the top attorney chooses clothes featuring pinstripes, perhaps trying to project a serious "Law & Order" image. More often than not, the stripes are a fashion fail on account of the fit, the color, the pattern, or just the overall blah-ness. We offer the following pieces of evidence and leave it to you, the jury, to deliver a verdict. Guilty or not guilty of over-striping?