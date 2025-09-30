Pam Bondi's Pinstripe Fashion Fails Are Almost As Bad As Her Go-To Grandma Blouses
Prior to her appointment as President Donald Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi flaunted some wildly inappropriate outfits. (Giant sleeve bows! A shirt with cascading ruffles! A floral tube top straight out of the 1974 Sears catalog!) Once she was sworn in as the president's lead legal advisor, however, Bondi pulled back the attention-getting wardrobe, appearing at work in more professional ensembles. (If only Kimberly Guilfoyle would dump her own tacky 'fits so quickly.) Now, she faces a different issue. Sometimes, Bondi appears in outdated outfits with grandma-couch patterns; other times, the top attorney chooses clothes featuring pinstripes, perhaps trying to project a serious "Law & Order" image. More often than not, the stripes are a fashion fail on account of the fit, the color, the pattern, or just the overall blah-ness. We offer the following pieces of evidence and leave it to you, the jury, to deliver a verdict. Guilty or not guilty of over-striping?
Bondi's suit was dog-gone awful
Pam Bondi is almost unrecognizable in her throwback pics from Instagram, but the images prove her love of pinstripes goes back quite a ways. In February 2015, when she was still Florida attorney general, Bondi hosted two local sheriffs in her office for Sheriffs Day while wearing a striped ensemble that should have been against the law. Her cropped jacket was so small it strained at the bustline, and the vertical stripes clashed with the chevron pattern in the skirt. Bondi tried to add some contrast with a multi-rope of pearls, but they were more of a distraction than anything else. Even her beloved Saint Bernard, Luke, seemed to avert his gaze from the uncomfortable view.
Bondi's pants were a Bozo no-no
In July 2025, Pam Bondi was invited to the grand opening of the Nassau County police training village on Long Island. Resembling a giant movie set, the village contains realistic reproductions of local businesses, homes, and even a commuter railroad station and car. It will be a useful facility for officers to practice their emergency skills, but even the best sergeant couldn't save the pants Bondi wore for the occasion. Striped pants are difficult to pull off in the best of circumstances, and hers looked as though they were just waiting for her to pop on a red nose and climb onto a pair of stilts.
The time Bondi's stripes wore her
For her meeting with members of the European Union in June 2025, Pam Bondi opted for another pinstripe outfit, this time a full-on suit with a tailored shirt. Alas, this one was not only a yawn-y pinstripe, it was one of the big pants fashion fails the Trump women have been sporting of late. The trousers were not only overly baggy-bottomed, they also appeared to be see-through, with her legs showing underneath. She definitely stood out from the other officials, and not in the best way. Even Bondi's smile seemed to say: I wish they'd put me in the back row instead.
Double the stripes ≠ double the fun
In a move cheered by the MAGA world, the attorney general ordered the Department of Justice to drop a high-profile case against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore. The Utah plastic surgeon had been accused of providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to patients in exchange for cash or charitable donations, while throwing away thousands of dollars worth of the actual vaccine. Dr. Moore had faced up to 35 years in prison, but the only one behind "bars" ended up being Pam Bondi. Posing with the doctor and with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Bondi inexplicably matched a navy and white pinstriped suit with a shirt in a different shade of navy and a brighter pinstripe. Her gold chain belt didn't do nearly enough to break up the monotony.
Bondi played the pajama game
At the swearing-in ceremony for Terry Cole as the new administrator of the Drug Enforcement Association, Pam Bondi pulled out yet another pinstriped suit, this one a pale blue ensemble. The color was nicely flattering to the AG's blonde complexion, but somehow, adding the white stripe detail made the suit read more "men's pajamas" than "leading presidential attorney." Bondi's bright appearance also pulled focus from a moment that should have belonged to Cole and his family.
Bondi gave vibes of a famous Halloween figure
For our closing argument, we present Pam Bondi's choice of outfit for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in February 2025. Her black pinstriped suit and crisp white shirt gave off masculine vibes, which was no doubt intentional. Bondi looked ready to defy the "dumb blonde" stereotype and hold her own with any man in the administration. Unfortunately, the look also called to mind a famous movie character: Jack Skellington, the spooky Pumpkin King and Santa wannabe from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." All Bondi needed was a little less hair and a cemetery to haunt.