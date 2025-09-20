The Trump Women's Big Pants Trend Is A Major Fashion Fail

The Trump women's outdated style makes appearances far more often than it should: shoulder-padded blazers, fussy tweed dresses, brass buttons everywhere. Sadly, their attempts at current fashion aren't always successful, either.

Take, for instance, the long flared pants that were declared one of 2025's biggest trends by Who What Wear. But the look is most chic when the pants are slimmer at the waist or else paired with a form-fitting top, and the president's female inner circle tends not to follow that advice. Plus, the so-called "puddle pants" tend to look best on taller women with long legs, which makes them a less than ideal choice for someone like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who at 5'4" is too easily overwhelmed by a baggy silhouette. We pulled some of the most unfortunate examples of MAGA puddle muddles. Be warned: You may come away worrying what those hems will look like after a few wearings.