The Trump Women's Big Pants Trend Is A Major Fashion Fail
The Trump women's outdated style makes appearances far more often than it should: shoulder-padded blazers, fussy tweed dresses, brass buttons everywhere. Sadly, their attempts at current fashion aren't always successful, either.
Take, for instance, the long flared pants that were declared one of 2025's biggest trends by Who What Wear. But the look is most chic when the pants are slimmer at the waist or else paired with a form-fitting top, and the president's female inner circle tends not to follow that advice. Plus, the so-called "puddle pants" tend to look best on taller women with long legs, which makes them a less than ideal choice for someone like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who at 5'4" is too easily overwhelmed by a baggy silhouette. We pulled some of the most unfortunate examples of MAGA puddle muddles. Be warned: You may come away worrying what those hems will look like after a few wearings.
Melania Trump's pantsuit was a floral fail
As a former model, First Lady Melania Trump knows a little something about fashion, but she doesn't always display the best of judgment when it comes to her own wardrobe. Take, for instance, the outfit she wore to a fundraiser in April 2024; her Valentino jumpsuit was proof Melania should leave the flowers in the Rose Garden. The flowy pants with the floral design might have worked on their own with a more form-fitting top, but as half of an entire loose-fitting ensemble, it came off as a sloppy flop.
Karoline Leavitt's white baggies belonged in the dojo
Karoline Leavitt is still trying to find a signature look that works for her. The White House press secretary tries to project maturity beyond her twentysomething age, but often comes off looking awkward. Leavitt's outdated uniform 'fits are a typical example; her wardrobe of tweed jumper-style dresses with metal buttons and front pockets look like she just stepped out of high school English class, circa 1962. She doesn't have much luck with pantsuits, either, particularly ones with overly long pants. The one she wore to the briefing room in July 2025, seen here on Instagram, featured trousers that bagged so badly, it looked as though her knees were bent backwards.
Another of her clothing choices was even less successful. Leavitt appeared to confuse the 2025 US Open for a karate class by appearing at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a loose white jumpsuit reminiscent of a gi uniform.
No waffling — Alina Habba's jeans were a poor fit
Alina Habba is one of Donald Trump's favorite lawyers, despite the fact her track record as his defense attorney leaves something to be desired. Come to think of it, so does her wardrobe. Habba's outfits often miss the mark for various reasons: garish colors or patterns, too-revealing details, or her blingy MAGA purses, which give off more fangirl vibes than a serious lawyer should have. Baggy pants are another of her downfalls. Here, she's seen wearing a pair of jeans which obliterate her feet entirely and look as though she might trip over the hems at any second. Plus, this pic was taken at Manhattan's posh Louis Vuitton flagship store and café. Habba's outfit looks too casual for lunching at a restaurant featuring $22 truffle mashed potatoes and $54 waffles with caviar.
Habba's pants made a weird silhouette
In another example of her oversized trouser fails, Donald Trump's worst lawyer looked as though she'd just rolled out of bed when she posed in this ensemble in August 2025. Once again, the hems of Alina Habba's pants almost entirely hid her feet, and the cuffs appeared just a bit too wide. It didn't help that she paired the pants with a cropped jacket and a shirt which appeared to be either a tube top or a tank. Not only did the white shades all clash with one another, but the whole 'fit made her torso look short. The unidentified second woman in the picture looked much more comfortable and stylish in her cigarette pants and longer blazer.
Pam Bondi suffered the agony of no-feet
Meeting with members of the European Union in June 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stood out from the rest in a not-so-flattering way. Though all the women in the group wore pants ensembles, Bondi was the only one who wore trousers so wide, they swallowed her entire lower body. If not for the creases in the pants, it would have been hard to tell she had legs underneath. The shapelessness overwhelmed Bondi's figure, making her appear more like a preschooler trying on a dress-up outfit.
Bondi wore the look in the wrong location
Of all the women in Donald Trump's inner circle, Pam Bondi is the most fond of the giant pants look. Sometimes it actually works; the U.S. attorney general has turned out in wide-leg suits that don't overwhelm her. Other times have been less successful. In the case seen here, Bondi's attire was a fail not just for style, but for appropriateness as well. The black pantsuit was awkwardly poofy; as a critic asked on X (formerly Twitter), "Why are your pants so large?" Yet even if it had been a better fit, it was a strange choice to make for a visit to the National Guard in D.C. While the camo-clad officers assumed their best crimefighting poses, Bondi looked as though she'd taken the wrong turn on the way to a White House luncheon.
Ivanka was in the (pale) pink
"Feeling good," Ivanka Trump wrote on Instagram in the summer of 2025. And well she might have been; the oldest first daughter has the height and figure to pull off the flowy pink satin puddle pants, and her fitted bustier top was a perfect complement. If only the color had been more dynamic, this actually would have been a winner, but the pale pink made her look too washed out. Then again, Ivanka's low-energy photoshoot was as bland as it gets, so the hue of her outfit was a logical match.