Karoline Leavitt's Embarrassingly Large Eyebrows Are The Makeup Mistake She'll Never Live Down

Pundits have been carefully chronicling Karoline Leavitt's worst makeup looks to date ever since she joined the Trump administration and, unfortunately for the White House press secretary, there are quite a few of them. The makeup mistake Leavitt won't stop making (and we can't look past it) is the way she styles her eyebrows. The White House staffer has (likely unintentionally) allowed her brows to steal the spotlight long before she stepped into her high-profile role. During an interview with NBC News in June 2024, Leavitt's face was barely visible beneath her ginormous eyebrows, which appeared to have either been the result of a bad tint job or the handiwork of a thick crayon. We could barely focus on what she was saying — they were that distracting.

Perhaps that was the point; Leavitt was being questioned about whether or not Melania Trump would be attending Donald Trump's upcoming debate with Joe Biden, to which she confusingly responded, "I don't have a specific list of names" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The youngest White House press secretary in history's questionable makeup decisions haven't ceased since she took on the role either. In fact, it appears Leavitt is well on her way to embodying what has widely become known as Mar-a-Lago-Face.

Speaking to Fox News about escalator-gate and why MAGA was furious about Trump's UN debacle, Leavitt sported what appeared to be a brand-new set of plump lips, which got the internet talking faster than you could say "Botox!" Her eyebrows, at least, knew their place this time around in that they weren't a stark brown but a more natural shade. As for their size, though, that could arguably still have been improved upon (to say the very least).