Karoline Leavitt's Embarrassingly Large Eyebrows Are The Makeup Mistake She'll Never Live Down
Pundits have been carefully chronicling Karoline Leavitt's worst makeup looks to date ever since she joined the Trump administration and, unfortunately for the White House press secretary, there are quite a few of them. The makeup mistake Leavitt won't stop making (and we can't look past it) is the way she styles her eyebrows. The White House staffer has (likely unintentionally) allowed her brows to steal the spotlight long before she stepped into her high-profile role. During an interview with NBC News in June 2024, Leavitt's face was barely visible beneath her ginormous eyebrows, which appeared to have either been the result of a bad tint job or the handiwork of a thick crayon. We could barely focus on what she was saying — they were that distracting.
Perhaps that was the point; Leavitt was being questioned about whether or not Melania Trump would be attending Donald Trump's upcoming debate with Joe Biden, to which she confusingly responded, "I don't have a specific list of names" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The youngest White House press secretary in history's questionable makeup decisions haven't ceased since she took on the role either. In fact, it appears Leavitt is well on her way to embodying what has widely become known as Mar-a-Lago-Face.
Speaking to Fox News about escalator-gate and why MAGA was furious about Trump's UN debacle, Leavitt sported what appeared to be a brand-new set of plump lips, which got the internet talking faster than you could say "Botox!" Her eyebrows, at least, knew their place this time around in that they weren't a stark brown but a more natural shade. As for their size, though, that could arguably still have been improved upon (to say the very least).
Karoline Leavitt is making a common makeup mistake
It's impossible to forget Karoline Leavitt's enormous eyebrows during that June 2024 NBC News interview, which surely left makeup experts averting their eyes in distress. As it turns out, people often don't realize just how ridiculous their eyebrows look. This phenomenon is called brow blindness and often affects folks who have grown so used to their look that they don't realize how jarring it is to everybody else. As a result, we can unofficially diagnose the White House staffer with this condition. During a 2024 chat with Real Simple, celebrity makeup artist Amber Kerns noted that two of the most common eyebrow mistakes people make are using too much product and choosing the wrong color. And sadly, Leavitt was guilty of both. "I recommend filling them in slowly with soft, subtle strokes to avoid overly applying product to your brows. This also gives a more natural look," Kerns advised.
Speaking of choosing the correct color, fellow celebrity makeup artist Nina Soriano also warned, "If you choose something like brown, a lot of browns tend to have red undertones and reflect red under certain light and high can throw the balance of your brows off." Of course, the press secretary is under the microscope for all of the rumored cosmetic work she's supposedly getting done behind the scenes too. Shocking side-by-side photos of Leavitt's jarring transformation have everyone baffled, and her face just keeps changing. The Trump staffer's September 2025 appearance on Fox News, during which she discussed the progress of America's TikTok deal, saw Leavitt looking vastly different once again. As comedian Lisandra Vázquez pointed out on Instagram, although the press secretary looked good, she unsurprisingly had a sneaking suspicion that some Botox had been involved.