Trump Takes A Rare Dig At Himself And His Infamously Unhealthy Eating Habits
Seated for one of his televised press briefings on September 25, 2025, President Donald Trump was uncharacteristically honest about himself. Known for having a tender ego, Trump has often boasted about erroneous crowd sizes or even repeatedly updated his own portraits in the White House to lick his own wounds. So it came as a shock when, during a rambling tirade on devoting tariff money to struggling farmers, Trump acknowledged just how much he typically eats in a day.
Trump: "I'm gonna devote a little bit of the tariff money to our farmers ... we'll have a little bit of shortfall for the farmers until the tariffs kick in ... they'll be struggling until the transition is complete." pic.twitter.com/KwM1zdhldi
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025
In the clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, Trump thanks farmers for growing food for the masses to enjoy, saying, "Our farmers have been incredible." The president then continued to say that farmers are "the ones that let us survive and eat...eat too much, maybe in some cases like mine." While this was most likely intended to be a joke, it fell on a tensely quiet room. Often, Trump can elicit a laugh for most of his barbs, but he almost never makes himself the butt of the joke, which might have thrown off everyone in the press briefing. All of this could be a sign that the president's health is fading faster than most are willing to realize.
Donald Trump has been struggling during his second term
Making a joke at his own expense wasn't the only thing of note in the video of Donald Trump — he's still hiding his bruised hand from the view of the camera, even after Trump found the right concealer to cover it up. On top of this, the puffy bags under the president's eyes suggest he might be more tired than he's willing to let on, which could have contributed to the out-of-character self-own.
Of course, with Trump's recent health diagnosis raising minor alarm bells, he would do well to take notes from other leaders dealing with their own mortality. For example, King Charles III has been known to prefer organic food, something that came up in the wake of Trump's remarks on the menu during his royal visit.
Still, it's so out of pocket for the president to ever admit to anything close to a fault that his suggestion that he might struggle with overeating was a distraction from the rest of his messaging. But with Trump trying to reallocate funds for farmers caught in the middle of his trade war, perhaps throwing his physicality under the bus was a tactic to have the press ease off on criticizing his economic policies.