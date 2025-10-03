Brittany Mahomes Confirmed What We Always Suspected About Her Hair

Brittany Mahomes isn't shy about flaunting her lavish lifestyle, from her private jet rides to her extravagant parties and custom designer wardrobe. But expensive doesn't always mean authentic, and Brittany isn't trying to hide that. In a September 2025 Instagram post, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave fans a look inside her purse as part of a football Sunday photo carousel. The snapshot featured her fake hair extensions, confirming that she's had help achieving her hair transformation over the years, which isn't exactly a shock.

For the Chiefs' game on September 21, the mom of three wore her hair in a high, curly ponytail to complement a white jacket over a sheer top with white pants. Red sneakers and a white bag embellished with red roses finished off the look. She was honest about getting help with the ponytail height in the caption of the post, although it apparently didn't last long. "Funday Sunday," she wrote with a white heart emoji. Brittany added, "pony made it till [sic] halftime [laughing face emoji] anyone else always take their hair out the second they get the urge?" Beauty might take pain, but Brittany isn't going to put up with it for long, which is as relatable as she'll ever get.