What We Know About Karoline Leavitt's Relationship With Her Parents

Karoline Leavitt grew up in New Hampshire, in a family that includes her two older brothers, as well as her parents, Bob and Erin Leavitt. The White House press secretary appears to have a tight relationship with her family. Since Karoline's parents are surprisingly close in age to her husband, Nicholas Riccio, her social media followers sometimes get confused with some of her shared photos. To further complicate matters, Karoline's dad looks similar to Riccio, causing people to misidentify photos even when they're clearly captioned. "My dad. My hero," Karoline wrote in a June 2021 Instagram post, along with a photo of the two of them smiling and laughing inside Bob's car dealership.

In addition to Leavitt Auto and Truck, Karoline's parents also operate Leavitt's Ice Cream. The press secretary believes their example set her up for career success. "That value of hard work and determination and drive was instilled in me in a very young age just by watching my parents work so hard to earn a living," Karoline explained to CBN News in March 2025. She was accustomed to seeing them work long hours, and she pitched in, working at their ice cream shop. In addition to being a pivotal experience, Karoline appreciated that her mom was willing to give her friends jobs, too. "It was some of my best memories from life and a lot of fun," she recalled to Kate Mackz's "Post Run High" podcast in April 2025.