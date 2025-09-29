Trump's Heavy Breathing Has The Internet Wide-Eyed Over The State Of His Health

Donald Trump held a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, at the White House to talk about the war in Gaza on September 29. Despite the serious matters being discussed, people couldn't help but be distracted by Trump's delivery. There have been signs that Trump's not as healthy as he claims to be, and his appearance at this event only adds to that speculation.

Social media lit up with posts about how the 79-year-old seemed out of breath and didn't appear to have a lot of energy. One person on X asked: "Why is he panting and gasping for air? Did he run there?" Another said: "He sounds like he's sleepwalking. Is he sedated?"

with regard to a Gaza deal, Trump says he and Netanyahu are "at a minimum very very close, and I think we're beyond very close. And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job." pic.twitter.com/ZTz8ovrcTD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025

Others weren't impressed with Trump seeming to talk a lot without saying much. "How long do you think it will take him to get to the point. He loves the sound of his own voice," one person posted on X. Someone else commented, "His incoherence and rambling are worse than ever. As usual, he's making it all about himself." Trump isn't really known for delivering focused speeches, often rambling and going off on tangents.