Trump's Heavy Breathing Has The Internet Wide-Eyed Over The State Of His Health
Donald Trump held a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, at the White House to talk about the war in Gaza on September 29. Despite the serious matters being discussed, people couldn't help but be distracted by Trump's delivery. There have been signs that Trump's not as healthy as he claims to be, and his appearance at this event only adds to that speculation.
Social media lit up with posts about how the 79-year-old seemed out of breath and didn't appear to have a lot of energy. One person on X asked: "Why is he panting and gasping for air? Did he run there?" Another said: "He sounds like he's sleepwalking. Is he sedated?"
with regard to a Gaza deal, Trump says he and Netanyahu are "at a minimum very very close, and I think we're beyond very close. And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job." pic.twitter.com/ZTz8ovrcTD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025
Others weren't impressed with Trump seeming to talk a lot without saying much. "How long do you think it will take him to get to the point. He loves the sound of his own voice," one person posted on X. Someone else commented, "His incoherence and rambling are worse than ever. As usual, he's making it all about himself." Trump isn't really known for delivering focused speeches, often rambling and going off on tangents.
Donald Trump's health and wellbeing have been questioned since his second presidential term started
One person summed up what many seemed to be feeling about Donald Trump's lackluster press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu with the post: "Unhinged rambling. Out of breath. He sounds like a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving."
This press conference isn't the only red flag signaling that Trump may not be at the top of his game healthwise. Trump's makeup smeared hand has set off major alarm bells; the makeup is covering a bruise that's been seen on the back of his hand off and on for months. The White House has said that it's from shaking so many hands, though not everyone agrees that's the whole story. While the makeup on his hand is relatively new, Trump has long appeared to wear bronzer and concealer. And when Trump's spotted without makeup, his age is on full display.
There are also times when Trump has appeared to be dozing off at major events, like during King Charles III's speech at the U.K. state banquet or during his criminal trial over hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. Trump often attacked political rival Joe Biden with accusations of not having energy or being too old, calling him "Sleepy Joe." Seems a bit like the pot calling the kettle black at this point.