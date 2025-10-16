Every Major Event Kate Middleton Has Worn The Lover's Knot Tiara For

When it comes to elaborate jewelry, there's no competing with the royal family jewels collection, especially when it comes to royal tiaras. Brought out for high profile state events and for weddings, tiaras are a signal of true royalty. One famous piece in the royal tiara collection is the Lover's Knot Tiara. Princess Diana didn't wear the Lover's Knot Tiara for her wedding — she opted for the Spencer Tiara that some think Princess Charlotte will inherit one day — but Diana was a particular fan of this piece, and her son's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, seems to be as well.

The Lover's Knot Tiara in the royal family collection was first made in 1914 for Queen Mary, and it was apparently inspired by a piece that Mary's grandmother-in-law, Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel, the Duchess of Cambridge, once wore. It features a combination of pearls and diamonds, and it was inherited by Queen Elizabeth II. Like Diana, Kate went with a different tiara for her wedding day (the Cartier Halo Tiara), but the Lover's Knot Tiara seems to have become a go-to for the latest Princess of Wales for special occasions.