Tragic Details About Joshua Jackson's Life

Joshua Jackson's foray into Hollywood started long before he played Pacey Witter in "Dawson's Creek." Only a year after the 13-year-old Canadian-American made his debut in the 1991 film, "Crooked Hearts," he landed the role of Charlie Conway in "The Mighty Ducks." While reflecting on his impressive career in a chat with Q Magazine, Jackson confirmed that his mother wasn't the pushy show-mother that many other once-popular child stars who completely vanished had — she only supported his decision to get into acting because he was so deeply passionate about it. However, after turning 17, Jackson was unsure if he had a future in Hollywood. The "Doctor Odyssey" star confessed that he was unable to land roles back then because executives deemed him too old to play children and too young for adult parts. Thankfully, that rough period ended when "Dawson's Creek" came knocking on the then-20-year-old struggling actor's door.

During an April 2025 appearance on the "Dinner's On Me" podcast, Jackson revealed that he had to go through a grueling audition process to land the role of the teenage heartthrob. He took part in around nine auditions for the roles of both Dawson Leery and Pacey before it came to a terrifying final round, which he likened to "The Hunger Games." Jackson recalled how he had to travel to the Warner Bros. Ranch and audition in groups with 35 other actors. As they progressed, many of the other actors were told they didn't get the part. At the end of the tiring day, only James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Jackson remained. However, as his fame grew, so did his challenges.