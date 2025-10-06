Do Royals Wear Hair Extensions? Here's What We Know

Life as a royal may seem pretty swell, but it's not always easy. Their schedule is often full of official engagements, state dinners, and luxurious galas that require them to look picture-perfect at any given moment. Considering they typically have to follow intense protocol dictating what they can wear and how they can wear it, this is no easy feat. Despite all the challenges surrounding their jobs, however, many royals manage to maintain an interesting sense of style. From Princess Catherine's makeup transformation to Meghan Markle's hair evolution, these public figures do their best to stay current — all while following royal rules.

When it comes to hair extensions, there is no protocol banning royals from engaging in this style trend. However, as with makeup or nail polish, the goal here is to be subtle. This goal, of course, has been realized with varying levels of success, as some royals have done a better job hiding their extensions than others. While experts claim that one or two royals definitely rely on extensions to pull off their impressive hairdos, they also claim one or two have yet to try out this popular trend.