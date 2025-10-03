Who Should Nicole Kidman Date After Keith Urban Divorce? Our Expert Has Some Potential Celebs

While there have been plenty of high-profile celebrity breakups in 2025, Oscar winning actress Nicole Kidman's separation from country music star Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage may very well be the most shocking. But that's not to say that there weren't any red flags in Kidman and Urban's relationship that may have foretold its demise. To add another, Urban apparently wasted no time moving on. One day after the separation became public knowledge, TMZ reported that Urban was already seeing someone new. In fact, it was allegedly Urban's divorced dad-like behavior that forced Kidman to make the split official. But two can play that game, and with Kidman now one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood, we can't help but wonder who she mind end up with next. So, we decided to ask a professional matchmaker who they think might be a good fit for the "Batman Forever" star.

"The end of the marriage between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is a bit surprising, especially hearing he has already moved on with someone new," said Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. "They definitely had a great run," she continued. "That's not taking a lot of time to address your part in the ending of a long term relationship, and I suspect he will be regretful and come back at some point. We may never know when that happens. That leaves Nicole single and ready to mingle although she may not feel like it quite yet, but when she does, I have a few people in mind for her, and maybe others if they aren't currently tied to someone else." With that in mind, here are Trombetti's picks for Kidman's next potential beau.