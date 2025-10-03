Who Should Nicole Kidman Date After Keith Urban Divorce? Our Expert Has Some Potential Celebs
While there have been plenty of high-profile celebrity breakups in 2025, Oscar winning actress Nicole Kidman's separation from country music star Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage may very well be the most shocking. But that's not to say that there weren't any red flags in Kidman and Urban's relationship that may have foretold its demise. To add another, Urban apparently wasted no time moving on. One day after the separation became public knowledge, TMZ reported that Urban was already seeing someone new. In fact, it was allegedly Urban's divorced dad-like behavior that forced Kidman to make the split official. But two can play that game, and with Kidman now one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood, we can't help but wonder who she mind end up with next. So, we decided to ask a professional matchmaker who they think might be a good fit for the "Batman Forever" star.
"The end of the marriage between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is a bit surprising, especially hearing he has already moved on with someone new," said Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. "They definitely had a great run," she continued. "That's not taking a lot of time to address your part in the ending of a long term relationship, and I suspect he will be regretful and come back at some point. We may never know when that happens. That leaves Nicole single and ready to mingle although she may not feel like it quite yet, but when she does, I have a few people in mind for her, and maybe others if they aren't currently tied to someone else." With that in mind, here are Trombetti's picks for Kidman's next potential beau.
Pedro Pascal is a hot commodity in Hollywood
Though there have been rumors about him being linked with a number of famous women over the years, Pedro Pascal's dating life tends to be very hush-hush. Still, if the newly single Nicole Kidman wants to date someone who can match her Hollywood star power, Pascal certainly fits the bill at the moment. He had his breakout role in "Game of Thrones" back in 2014, but in more recent years, he has established himself as a bona fide A-lister. He gained widespread attention for his leading role in the "Star Wars" streaming series "The Mandalorian," wowed audiences with his performance in HBO's post-apocalyptic drama "The Last Of Us," and became one of the new faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." And Pascal's rising star hasn't gone unnoticed by Susan Trombetti.
"He seems to have emerged as one of Hollywood's newest leading man. Bring it on," Trombetti told us. "He has staying power, and he is quiet so no one knows his current relationship status, but he is certainly not married. His private nature would be good for such a Hollywood superstar, and he knows the ropes in the spotlight. I like this pairing a lot. They are both sexy and talented."
Plus, if Kidman and Pascal need an ice-breaker, there's the fact that while they never shared the screen, they both appeared in the DC Extended Universe — Kidman as Aquaman's mother and Pascal as one of Wonder Woman's key adversaries. Talk about a potential crossover.
Nicole Kidman and Michael B. Jordan would make an attractive couple
Speaking of prominent Marvel stars, although he is significantly younger than Kidman (20 years younger to be exact), there's no denying that Michael B. Jordan is quite the catch. In addition to his acting work, which includes films like superhero blockbuster "Black Panther" and acclaimed vampire film "Sinners," he's also made a name for himself as a producer and a director — never mind the fact that, much like Kidman herself, he is extremely good-looking. What's more, Jordan is single himself – he and ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey parted ways in 2022 (though not before Harvey taught him a thing or two about proper skincare).
"This is just one that I have to toss out there. He is a hot, younger man and he could catch her eye. He is recently single. Not only is he good looking and younger, but he is involved in social justice and philanthropy," Susan Trombetti told us, elaborating, "He is established, and his career is still evolving. I think a much younger man doesn't make her a cougar. She is hot herself and who wouldn't want to see this match up."
That being said, whether or not Jordan himself is ready for a new relationship is another matter entirely. As he told GQ in February 2025: "I'm so work focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that's timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn't work out."
Colin Firth would be a great fit for Nicole Kidman... if he wasn't spoken for
On the flipside, Nicole Kidman could just as easily make a good pairing with someone slightly older than her. And, continuing with the assumption that she'd be interested in a fellow Hollywood veteran — a fellow Oscar winner, even — Colin Firth's name is one that naturally comes to mind. However, there is one big hiccup here: At the time of writing, Firth is spoken for. Following his own divorce from Livia Giuggioli, the "Kingsman" star began dating writer Maggie Cohn in 2022. So, this entry in the list is purely hypothetical. Okay, well, technically every entry on this list is purely hypothetical. But you know what we mean.
"He is with someone currently, but if he weren't, this could be a match made in heaven," Susan Trombetti said. "His quiet brand of sexy, British charm matches her brand of sexy. He has a lot of staying power like her in Hollywood and could see it."
According to the matchmaker, though, should Firth one day be single again and should Kidman find herself interested, she may have to get in line. "As a matchmaker, a lot of my clients request me to contact him, but alas he is in love," Trombetti said. It's the accent, isn't it? Gets them every time.
Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt would re-define the term 'power couple'
Much like Colin Firth, Brad Pitt is once again off the market following his divorce from Angeline Jolie in 2024. As of 2025, Pitt is in an apparently serious relationship Ines de Ramon, who herself is freshly divorced from Paul Wesley. But once again, let's play pretend for a moment. Because, after all, it's hard to imagine a potential power couple more A-list than Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt.
"Sure, he is living with someone, but these two are powerhouses," Susan Trombetti said. "He loves family, and she seems devoted to her kids. She has been living an ordinary life in Tennessee, and they both enjoy that lifestyle. They both have that Hollywood superstar level of fame , and I could see it for sure."
Of course, given that she used to be married to Tom Cruise, getting together with Pitt probably wouldn't help the rumored feud between the two. At the very least, it'd probably be pretty awkward. But Trombetti doesn't see this as too much of an issue and once again appealed to the fact that Kidman and Pitt walk similar career paths. "Sure, she was married to Tom, and is used to being with handsome leading men, but she seems like she is devoted to her relationships. They both know and understand the spotlight," she said.
Ralph Fiennes could be a surprisingly fitting choice
Rounding out Susan Trombetti's A-list picks for Nicole Kidman's potential new suitors is none other than Ralph Fiennes. In terms of physical appearance, Fiennes is decidedly the odd one out compared to Pedro Pascal, Michael B. Jordan, Colin Firth, and Brad Pitt. But in addition to the fact that Fiennes more than holds his own here when it comes to Hollywood pedigree, looks can certainly be deceiving. And our pro matchmaker posits that Fiennes and Kidman could be surprisingly compatible.
"Although he isn't traditionally handsome, I could totally see this smoldering, hot relationship," Trombetti said. She also noted that, while Kidman and Fiennes don't necessarily seem like an obvious couple at first glance, it makes perfect sense when you consider their respective careers. "Both are very artistic and spent time in theatre although his roots are deeper. He has directed as well as acted. He takes on very complex roles, and so does she," the matchmaker continued.
To that end, if you want to talk about compatibility, someone like Fiennes could be exactly what the doctor ordered following Kidman's split from Keith Urban. "I could see an alignment there on their talents, ambitions, and intellect that might not be there with Keith," Trombetti concluded