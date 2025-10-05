Melania Trump And Usha Vance Both Don Dud 'Fits During Double Date Night With Donald And JD
Melania Trump and Usha Vance gave off conflicting vibes during a double date with their husbands on October 3. Melania went for a va-va-voom night on the town, Catwoman look, while Usha plumped for a grandmas' knitting circle aesthetic. Meanwhile, JD Vance seemingly took more bad fashion advice from Donald Trump, twinning in a boxy blue suit and tie. All in all, going by the photo JD posted on X, it looked like it was a fun-packed, thrilling affair as the four stood stiffly in line outside the entrance to Number One Observatory Circle, the vice president's official residence, fixed smiles plastered on, appearing more like waxwork statues than living, breathing humans. (Still, JD's eyeliner was thicker than ever and totally snatched, so top marks there at least.)
It's always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner!
Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President's Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD
— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025
It would have been fascinating to be a fly on the wall during the dinner. In addition to Donald and JD having to put their egos aside for the night — which, let's face it, is no mean feat — their other halves would have also been forced to play nice. By all accounts, Usha and Melania can't stand each other. The latter is the OG of icy stares and shady side eye, and she's been caught doling out both to her Washington wife underling on many an occasion.
However, that was clearly all water under the MAGA bridge — well, for the night at least — presumably allowing the Vances and Trumps to break bread and live it up like the best of friends.
The Trumps and Vances fun dining date
The Trump and Vance dinner date must've been a masterclass in diplomacy and selective memory recall, with a minefield of unexploded bombs to tiptoe around. JD Vance and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship, with more twists and turns than a Russian spy novel and a plethora of insults and slights hanging in the air.
Donald has a history of humiliating JD in public, most recently by handing out "Trump 2028" hats during a government shutdown meeting. As usual, JD was left scrambling to defend his boss' oftentimes undefendable actions during an interview on live TV. Not the easiest of tasks, especially considering that before JD found fame as vice president, he was a bitter critic of the president, calling him an "idiot" and "America's Hitler."
Then, of course, there's Usha Vance and Melania Trump. Despite their shared political wife experience, the two women are like chalk and cheese. Usha and Melania are polar opposites in their makeup and fashion preferences, with the former going for a homely, sometimes frumpy, grandma look, and the latter going all out glamor fashionista. But style isn't their only difference. Before Usha became second lady, she had a successful career as a high-flying attorney. At the same time, Melania was a part-time model who appeared destined to be a trophy wife. Still, both are consummate pros at sucking it up for the greater good. And there are few things greater than a dinner with the Donald.