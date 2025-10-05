Melania Trump And Usha Vance Both Don Dud 'Fits During Double Date Night With Donald And JD

Melania Trump and Usha Vance gave off conflicting vibes during a double date with their husbands on October 3. Melania went for a va-va-voom night on the town, Catwoman look, while Usha plumped for a grandmas' knitting circle aesthetic. Meanwhile, JD Vance seemingly took more bad fashion advice from Donald Trump, twinning in a boxy blue suit and tie. All in all, going by the photo JD posted on X, it looked like it was a fun-packed, thrilling affair as the four stood stiffly in line outside the entrance to Number One Observatory Circle, the vice president's official residence, fixed smiles plastered on, appearing more like waxwork statues than living, breathing humans. (Still, JD's eyeliner was thicker than ever and totally snatched, so top marks there at least.)

It's always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President's Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

It would have been fascinating to be a fly on the wall during the dinner. In addition to Donald and JD having to put their egos aside for the night — which, let's face it, is no mean feat — their other halves would have also been forced to play nice. By all accounts, Usha and Melania can't stand each other. The latter is the OG of icy stares and shady side eye, and she's been caught doling out both to her Washington wife underling on many an occasion.

However, that was clearly all water under the MAGA bridge — well, for the night at least — presumably allowing the Vances and Trumps to break bread and live it up like the best of friends.