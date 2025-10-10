Head-Turning Pics Of Lindsay Lohan Going Makeup Free
The makeup-free look is having its own moment in Hollywood (thanks to Pamela Anderson bringing her natural beauty to red carpets). But Anderson isn't the only actor who fearlessly flaunts her bare face in photographs — Lindsay Lohan has flawless skin and she's not afraid to show it off. In a May 2025 conversation with Elle, she even revealed the intense skincare routine she follows that helps her achieve such an undeniable glow. "I drink this juice every morning. It's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple," the "Freakier Friday" star shared, adding that lemon juice is on her menu often as well.
Lohan additionally splashes her face with cold water every morning, regularly tests different serums, and treats her skin with lasers. "I also put tons of chia seeds in my water," she confessed. "Eye patches, I do every morning."
Whatever she's doing, it's working. She looks as young as ever in full glam on the red carpets, but it's her makeup-free looks that are inspiring a generation to level up their self-care. She can't stop showing off, and it's hard to fault her for it.
She deleted her most meaningful makeup-less selfie
One of Lindsay Lohan's most meaningful makeup-free selfies came in early August 2023, when she announced the birth of her son, Luai, in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Allure) celebrating her postpartum body. The post doubled as an ad for a company that sells disposable underwear, according to Allure. Lohan wore a light blue sports bra and gray bike shorts in the photo; her long red hair fell over her shoulders and appeared to be damp. A small smile is the only thing brightening up her face.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world," she reportedly captioned the post, sending a powerful message.
Lohan lounged makeup-free in May 2023
A few months before the postpartum selfie, Lindsay Lohan gave her followers a glimpse into her life while pregnant. In May 2023, she posted a photo of herself to Instagram lying in an orange lounge chair while wearing a black bathing suit with only aviator sunglasses on her face. She captioned the photo with a simple, twinning sunglasses emoji, which was all that was necessary to convey her relaxed, post-swim vibe. Her wet hair was pulled back, but wispy strays fell around her ears as she posed for the camera, flaunting a little bit of leg.
She often poses makeup-free with her dermatologist
Lindsay Lohan forgot to mention her dermatologist when she spoke to Elle about her skincare routine in May 2025, but Dubai-based Dr. Radmila Lukian loves posing with her celebrity clients and could open a museum of makeup-free photos of the "Mean Girls" star. Looking at Lohan's skin in them, there's no denying that Dr. Lukian, who advertises a non-surgical face lift procedure in her Instagram bio, is good at her job.
"Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship," Dr. Lukian captioned an Instagram photo she took with Lohan in December 2024. The duo is smiling, and Lohan has a towel cap on her head.
Lohan also takes makeup-free photos with her family
Lindsay Lohan keeps it casual during family gatherings. "The Parent Trap" star posted a birthday tribute to her brother Michael Lohan Jr. on Instagram in December 2023, featuring a photo of herself smiling with her head on his shoulder. She was wearing a simple black shirt in the snapshot.
It's unclear when the photo was taken, but evident that Lindsay doesn't mind sharing photos featuring bags under her eyes as her only accessory. Plus, her hair looked a little disheveled. No shade, though. Celebrities showing their authentic selves behind all the glam just goes to show that at the end of the day, they're regular people too.
Her spring vibes were immaculate in 2021
Lindsay Lohan's makeup-free Instagram selfie celebrating Easter in April 2021 could've been published in a magazine. She mimed kisses for the camera while she appeared to lay in bed in the photo, which featured a decorative pillow that complemented her white and floral-patterned top. Her slightly wavy hair cascaded down her frame and she accessorized the look with jewelry.
Lohan's eyelashes are #goals, but it's hard to confirm if she's wearing mascara or not, especially because sunlight appeared to be hitting her face at the perfect angle. Mostly, though, she didn't appear to be wearing any makeup in the stunning pic.
Lindsay Lohan did a makeup-free selfie photoshoot in pajamas
Lindsay Lohan just wants to have fun and flaunt her flawless skin before bed, and who can blame her when her makeup-free face literally glows? She posted fun late-night selfies to Instagram in August 2025, wearing black-and-white silk pajamas. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, but stubborn tendrils framed her face, adding a messy but fun vibe. The "Irish Wish" star closed her eyes in one photo, wearing a big, bare-lipped smile. "Fresh face and ready for bed!" she captioned the photos with a few relevant emojis.
Lindsay Lohan's perfect skin went on vacation in May 2025
Lindsay Lohan was a wet-haired, glowing goddess in May 2025 — and posing in a car of all places. The internet could not stay quiet about the selfie she posted to Instagram, in which her soaking wet red hair fell over a white top with lace embellishments.
"Skin's on vacation mode," she captioned the photo, beaming while sitting in a car. Barely a blemish was visible on her makeup-free face, which was the envy of the celebs in her comments. "Skin is skinning," wrote "RHONJ" star Melissa Gorga with a heart-eyes emoji. "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe basically screamed: "LINDS. Sweetie. Baby. Tell us how. You are glowing." We second all of it.