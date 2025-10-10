Head-Turning Pics Of Lindsay Lohan Going Makeup Free

The makeup-free look is having its own moment in Hollywood (thanks to Pamela Anderson bringing her natural beauty to red carpets). But Anderson isn't the only actor who fearlessly flaunts her bare face in photographs — Lindsay Lohan has flawless skin and she's not afraid to show it off. In a May 2025 conversation with Elle, she even revealed the intense skincare routine she follows that helps her achieve such an undeniable glow. "I drink this juice every morning. It's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple," the "Freakier Friday" star shared, adding that lemon juice is on her menu often as well.

Lohan additionally splashes her face with cold water every morning, regularly tests different serums, and treats her skin with lasers. "I also put tons of chia seeds in my water," she confessed. "Eye patches, I do every morning."

Whatever she's doing, it's working. She looks as young as ever in full glam on the red carpets, but it's her makeup-free looks that are inspiring a generation to level up their self-care. She can't stop showing off, and it's hard to fault her for it.