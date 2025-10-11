Shady Details About Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

Long before Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris' first romantic blind date in 2013 and subsequent high-profile marriage, Emhoff was married for 16 years to Kerstin Mackin, with whom he shares two adult children –- daughter Ella and son Cole. While their divorce in 2008 seemed amicable, new information came to light in August 2024 suggesting that Emhoff had cheated on his wife during their marriage, allegedly getting his children's nanny pregnant in the process.

While some felt the information was released simply in an effort to smear Emhoff and make Harris look bad right before the election, Emhoff still admitted to cheating during his first marriage and directly addressed his past mistakes. "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement to CNN at the time. "I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."

In Harris' book "107 Days" — a controversial tell-all about her run for president that has turned quite a few of her former allies against her – the former vice president admitted that she'd known about the affair before she ever tied the knot with Emhoff. "Doug had told me about it when we were dating," Harris wrote (via InStyle). She added that the affair had been revealed when Harris was vetted before being selected to be Joe Biden's vice president, but didn't become news until it was politically advantageous for her rivals.