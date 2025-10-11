JD Vance Clearly Keeps Skipping Hair Wash Day (& It's So Greasy-Looking)
For someone whose job constantly puts them smack dab in the public eye, you'd think Vice President JD Vance would be more concerned about his physical appearance. Granted, he tends to look sharp in his suits — and seems so different in rare sightings without them — but his hair may need a little more care.
The second photo in a carousel posted to the VP's official Instagram page showed a greasy-haired Vance shaking hands with a little girl. The post was from August 2025 and featured the father of three meeting with members of the U.S. Air Force and their families in England. In Vance's hand appears to be a child's drawing, presumably from the little girl meeting him, featuring a cool bald eagle wearing sunglasses.
It's a sweet moment, but it's overshadowed by the unflattering shine coming off Vance's head. Considering how people on X, formerly Twitter, have accused the VP of never doing any actual work — instead going on vacation seemingly constantly — it's not as if Vance is too busy with his job to find time to wash his hair.
JD Vance's hair has been through the ringer over the years
JD Vance's hair has undergone quite a transformation over his lifetime. As detailed in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," his hair was slightly longer and fuller on top when he was a kid growing up in Ohio. A throwback photo of Vance and his mom taken from that period in the '90s made the rounds on Reddit, complete with Vance rocking acid-wash jean shorts.
Vance was nearly unrecognizable in a high school yearbook photo taken in the early 2000s. He had uneven bangs and a completely clean face, but one thing was familiar — the future veep's hair looked shiny and greasy. During his military days, Vance shaved his head for the stereotypical jarhead look, which made him appear especially different from Vance circa 2025. Side-by-side photos of Vance show just how much he's changed since he was a combat correspondent in the military.
Of course, who could forget the time Vance sported a disastrous mushroom haircut that was all party on the top? He shaved the back of his head but left more on top, which was certainly a choice — but not a good one. Someone on X hilariously compared Vance's look to the hairstyle of animated character Phineas Flynn from "Phineas and Ferb." FYI, that was definitely not a compliment. At least his hair didn't seem so greasy then.