Trump White House Aide Lindsey Halligan Has Made Some Major Makeup Mistakes

It quickly became clear that Donald Trump might have a new worst lawyer on his hands when he appointed the seemingly unqualified Lindsey Halligan to the role in September 2025. Halligan's new job got off to a rocky and embarrassing start when her multiple apparent mistakes caused confusion in the courtroom within her first week in the role. Halligan doesn't seem to have the experience typically required for a major case like prosecuting James Comey — she was an insurance lawyer for about a decade, after all.

What she does have is experience as Trump's personal attorney (since 2022). This was clearly enough to get her the gig. Beyond that, she absolutely looks the part for someone in the Trump administration. She has long blonde locks, a background as a beauty queen, and she has the Republican makeup trend down pat.

There are certain cosmetic trends that have become popular among the ladies in Trump's inner circle. For instance, you could almost watch the MAGA makeover ruin Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's sense of style in real time, something which has happened to several women after they joined the administration. For Halligan, though, it's clear that she was already up on the Trump trends even before the president tapped her for the important role. Halligan is obviously a fan of harsh, heavy makeup, and while her beauty routine certainly fits in well among the MAGA crowd, that definitely doesn't mean it's a good look.