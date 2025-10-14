Lauren Boebert's Mother-Daughter Photo Ops Prove Bad Fake Tans Run In The Family

President Donald Trump's terrible fake tan isn't the only one in MAGA land. Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert can easily hold her own when it comes to the orange glow. Boebert has posted numerous snapshots of herself hanging out with her four sons to Instagram, and because her sons have naturally tanned skin tones, Boebert's phony color really stands out. However, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, since apparently the congresswoman's mother, Shawna Bentz, also has a bad fake tan. In numerous images shared to social media by the Second Amendment enthusiast, Boebert and Bentz look like total twins. They're both petite, have long dark hair, and look suspiciously orange.

Back in August 2025, the mother and daughter duo were totally MAGA clones in a tanned-up selfie. For Mother's Day in 2025, Boebert shared several photos of her and Bentz to X, formerly Twitter. "Mom, you taught me how to fight for what's right, pray with conviction and never settle for less than what God has for me," she tweeted, also thanking Bentz for having faith in her. Perhaps mom also taught her to tan. In another picture, Bentz held her great-grandchild while posing alongside her daughter and four grandsons. The orange tans were so glaring, they might as well have been bright neon lights.