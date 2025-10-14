Lauren Boebert's Mother-Daughter Photo Ops Prove Bad Fake Tans Run In The Family
President Donald Trump's terrible fake tan isn't the only one in MAGA land. Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert can easily hold her own when it comes to the orange glow. Boebert has posted numerous snapshots of herself hanging out with her four sons to Instagram, and because her sons have naturally tanned skin tones, Boebert's phony color really stands out. However, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, since apparently the congresswoman's mother, Shawna Bentz, also has a bad fake tan. In numerous images shared to social media by the Second Amendment enthusiast, Boebert and Bentz look like total twins. They're both petite, have long dark hair, and look suspiciously orange.
Back in August 2025, the mother and daughter duo were totally MAGA clones in a tanned-up selfie. For Mother's Day in 2025, Boebert shared several photos of her and Bentz to X, formerly Twitter. "Mom, you taught me how to fight for what's right, pray with conviction and never settle for less than what God has for me," she tweeted, also thanking Bentz for having faith in her. Perhaps mom also taught her to tan. In another picture, Bentz held her great-grandchild while posing alongside her daughter and four grandsons. The orange tans were so glaring, they might as well have been bright neon lights.
Lauren Boebert and Shawna Bentz are two peas in a pod
Besides their similar physical characteristics, Lauren Boebert and mom Shawna Bentz also have another major attribute in common: They both became mothers at 18 and grandmothers at 36. During the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2023, the former restaurant owner stated that by giving birth to her at just 18 years old, her mother "inspired" Boebert to do the same with her oldest son, Tyler Boebert (via The Denver Post).
Despite Boebert's lovey-dovey Mother's Day message to Bentz in 2025, as well as sharing milestones together, Boebert still had a rough childhood. Depending on her relationships at the time, Bentz continuously dragged Boebert between Colorado and Florida before finally settling down with Boebert's now-stepfather in Rifle, Colorado. Being a teen mom is anything but easy, as Boebert soon found out when she became pregnant. She grew up in poverty, but was determined to make a better life for her children and break that cycle, something she wrote about in her 2022 memoir, "My American Life."
If Boebert has any resentment towards her mom for how she had to grow up, she hides it well. The photos of the duo depict a mother and daughter who share happiness and burnt sienna skin alike.