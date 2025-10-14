Marla Maples' Diva Behavior Before Inauguration Day Proves She And Trump Aren't So Different

Marla Maples may have been better off for divorcing Donald Trump, but it seems she picked up one of his less desirable traits. Maples is the president's second ex-wife; the couple wed two months after welcoming their only daughter together, Tiffany Trump. Following the split three years later, Trump and Maples remained so cordial that she was invited to both of Trump's inaugurations. But just before her ex's first swearing-in, Maples reportedly pulled a diva act worthy of Trump's notoriously fragile ego.

Hairstylist Tricia Kelly dished to The Washington Post in 2017 that one of her clients connected her to Maples' assistant because Maples and Tiffany needed their hair done for the inauguration. Kelly says she agreed to take the job for $200, but the assistant tried to convince her to work for free. The social media clout, said the assistant, would be compensation enough. A "stunned" Kelly backed out of the deal, but it doesn't end there: After the WaPo reached out to Maples' rep, Kelly says her client circled back to her with a threat — "You are messing with the president of the United States" — and a plea that the second Mrs. Trump needed those free services. Money had been tight since Maples stopped receiving child support from her ex, the client said: "She is used to a certain lifestyle, and you don't understand that."

Kelly thought it was important to share the women's "entitled" behavior, particularly since other White House staffers have no issue paying for services like hers. "It seemed like they were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names," she told the outlet.