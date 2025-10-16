10 Times Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Proved She Isn't Afraid To Show Off Her Killer Legs
Right from her appearance at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration festivities in January 2025, it was clear that Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, had a different style from his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. We're not surprised, considering Guilfoyle's rather monotonous outfits were rumored to be among the humiliating reasons Don Jr. called the engagement off (ironic, since we wouldn't exactly call the businessman fashion-forward himself). Compared to the former Fox News host and her apparent obsession with tight dresses, Anderson has indeed shown a bit more range, pulling off pantsuits and midi skirts just as well as she does more figure-hugging options. However, one thing that the socialite does have in common with the diplomat is that they're both far from shy about putting their stunning legs on display.
While she rarely wears leggy outfits for her outings with Don Jr., Anderson, who won the genetic lottery in the height department, frequently bares her toned gams for her modeling career. On one notable occasion, she put her modeling skills to work while promoting a project by her environmental nonprofit, The Paradise Fund, and showcased her mile-long legs on the cover of Palm Beach Illustrated in 2022.
Based on her social media posts, shorts and mini skirts appear to be staples in her everyday wear as well. In June 2025, Anderson posted on her Instagram story a photo of herself rocking a tiny skirt short enough to rival Guilfoyle's leggiest look. She paired the mini skirt with a matching white button-down shirt and black-and-white mules, creating an effortlessly chic outfit perfect for a day of shopping. These were just some of the many moments Anderson reminded everyone she has legs for days. Here is more evidence that Bettina Anderson isn't afraid to show off her killer legs.
That time Anderson went full MAGA Barbie in bright red
In July 2025, Bettina Anderson flaunted her Barbie-like proportions when she accompanied her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., on a visit to the New York Stock Exchange. One of her best looks since joining the Trump universe, the socialite's monochrome outfit looked like a short double-breasted trench coat that had been split into a cropped jacket and matching mini skirt.
The coordinates in bright MAGA red highlighted not only her slim legs but also her support for her beau. Although Anderson's skirt reached her mid-thigh, the look still felt appropriate for the occasion. Her sleek back handbag with its top handle, gold watch, and dark shades added sophistication to the leg-baring outfit.
That time Anderson had a 'dressing room dance party' with her sister-in-law
Based on her Instagram posts, Bettina Anderson has no shortage of swimsuits. And she added another one to her collection when she and her sister-in-law Samantha Cerny Anderson, who married her brother Kent Anderson in 2022, attended a beachwear brand's event in November 2018.
As seen in a video she posted at the time, the model tried on several looks while enjoying a "dressing room dance party" with Samantha, including a white-and-blue striped two-piece swimsuit and a matching cover-up that complemented her svelte figure and long legs. Even in more covered-up looks, Anderson gave peeks of her toned legs in side-slit dresses and rompers.
That time Anderson enjoyed a date night with Donald Jr. at a posh gala
Bettina Anderson lived a really lavish life long before she met Donald Trump Jr. and has been attending society events in her hometown of Palm Beach, Florida, for years. She looked right at home when she and her boyfriend enjoyed a date night at the star-studded amfAR gala in March 2025.
For the swanky fundraising event, Anderson chose a leggy look, rocking a glittery sequin mini dress that looked like it came from Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet and a pair of towering silver strappy heels. The sky-high mini and silver clutch bag she carried only drew more attention to her best assets.
Anderson's modeling looks had her in swimsuits and granny-inspired frocks
Bettina Anderson has worn all sorts of leg-baring outfits — the good, the bad, and the ridiculous — as part of her work as a model. One of her good looks was the white button-down and black shorts she rocked for a 2024 photoshoot posted to Instagram.
But the white swimsuit and orange wedges she donned for a 2012 modeling gig were not so great. As for the ridiculous, Anderson once showed off her incredible gams in a strapless mini dress that might have been recycled curtains from the 1980s.
That time she had dinner in the 'jungle'
When she's not working or attending galas with Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson is in vacation mode most of the time, often traveling with her family, friends, or her boyfriend. And if there's one thing you can expect from her vacation posts, it's gorgeous 'fits.
She wore one such look for dinner at Tamarin St Barth, a restaurant in St. Barts with a jungle paradise setting. In a February 2020 Instagram post, Anderson wrote, "Jungle fever," alongside a photo of her sporting a tiny, tropical-themed romper that perfectly showcased her model proportions.
That time Anderson encapsulated the early 2010s in one photo
It's unclear if Bettina Anderson has ever been on Tumblr, but this photo of her likely would have gone viral and been reposted by every fashion girlie on the website back in the early 2010s. It's just the epitome of beachy summer vibes.
In the snap, which the model and socialite posted on Instagram in October 2018, she looked gorgeous in a skinny-strap tank top, ultra-short denim shorts, and sandals while sitting on a red Vespa. Combined with her sunglasses, tousled hair, and tanned legs, Anderson looked like she'd just returned home after a day at the beach.
That time Anderson did her part in helping 'boost the economy'
Bettina Anderson has shared plenty of evidence that she looks incredible in rompers and denim shorts, such as the pair she rocked in a 2018 Instagram post, but she also proved that her legs were made for mini dresses when she shared photos of herself modeling diamond jewelry and a gorgeous green frock in July 2023. Anderson accompanied the images with a hilarious caption, in which she wrote that she planned to wear only leg-baring looks for the summer to help "boost the economy."
That time Anderson attended a fashion magazine event sporting an uninspired look
Bettina Anderson wore a rather lackluster outfit consisting of a metallic gray blazer, a pleated white top, and what appeared to be a skirt with cutouts along the hem when she attended fashion magazine Daily Front Row's 20th anniversary celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, in March 2022. She paired the ensemble with strappy silver heels, a white clutch, and a long Chanel necklace that did little to elevate the outfit. Fortunately, the fashion model and influencer had her stunning, shapely legs to save the day and the look.
That time Anderson couldn't resist buying a new bag and shoes while out with her dogs
Bettina Anderson let her legs breathe and slipped on a casual outfit to go on a walk with her dogs in August 2018. As seen in her Instagram photos from that outing, she sported a cropped blouse, ripped denim shorts, and slippers while holding her dogs' leashes and a shopping bag. "I didn't go shopping....but I did stop in some stores and buy a handbag, [three] pairs of shoes, and [two] dogs... having [buyer's] remorse over the latter," Anderson joked in the caption.
That time she channeled another Anderson in a sexy swimsuit
Bettina Anderson seemingly channeled Pamela Anderson in "Baywatch" in the summer of 2018, but instead of running in slow motion down the beach in her sexy red swimsuit, the model just stretched out her long legs and lounged poolside while enjoying rosé with her friend and sister-in-law, Samantha Cerny Anderson. "Wine flies when you're having fun!" Anderson captioned the Instagram pic. The influencer's followers were all praise for her look, with one person calling her "absolutely stunning." Another user commented: "Those legs... I swear, you [two] are my favorite Instagram pages."