10 Times Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Proved She Isn't Afraid To Show Off Her Killer Legs

Right from her appearance at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration festivities in January 2025, it was clear that Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, had a different style from his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. We're not surprised, considering Guilfoyle's rather monotonous outfits were rumored to be among the humiliating reasons Don Jr. called the engagement off (ironic, since we wouldn't exactly call the businessman fashion-forward himself). Compared to the former Fox News host and her apparent obsession with tight dresses, Anderson has indeed shown a bit more range, pulling off pantsuits and midi skirts just as well as she does more figure-hugging options. However, one thing that the socialite does have in common with the diplomat is that they're both far from shy about putting their stunning legs on display.

While she rarely wears leggy outfits for her outings with Don Jr., Anderson, who won the genetic lottery in the height department, frequently bares her toned gams for her modeling career. On one notable occasion, she put her modeling skills to work while promoting a project by her environmental nonprofit, The Paradise Fund, and showcased her mile-long legs on the cover of Palm Beach Illustrated in 2022.

Based on her social media posts, shorts and mini skirts appear to be staples in her everyday wear as well. In June 2025, Anderson posted on her Instagram story a photo of herself rocking a tiny skirt short enough to rival Guilfoyle's leggiest look. She paired the mini skirt with a matching white button-down shirt and black-and-white mules, creating an effortlessly chic outfit perfect for a day of shopping. These were just some of the many moments Anderson reminded everyone she has legs for days. Here is more evidence that Bettina Anderson isn't afraid to show off her killer legs.