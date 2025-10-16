11 Scandals That Will Always Haunt Christina Haack

Christina Haack, the Barbie of the house-flipping world, has a long trail of scandals that follow her. And yes, those scandals keep tongues wagging. The HGTV star, famous for her shows "Flip or Flop," "Christina on the Coast," and more recently, "The Flip Off," isn't shy about sharing her life with her fans. As a result of that, people feel invested in her, but they also acquire a lot of opinions about her and her personal life. To be fair, Christina has a lot going on. She's been married three times, is a mom to three kids, and navigates co-parenting with ex-spouses, sometimes gracefully and sometimes not.

When she split from third husband, for example, Christina stepped out in an insanely short dress as the perfect post-Josh Hall power move. What's more, she happened to be on a date with new beau, Christopher Larocca. And then, Christina wore a dangerously low-cut dress that was basically a middle finger to Josh. With a spicier flair for fashion, it's not surprising that Christina has rocked some arguably inappropriate outfits, whether she's overdressed for an event or sporting something that might be a little NSFW. But hey, that's part of the fun. Christina clearly likes to live out loud, and so with that appetite for excitement and her big energy, it's slightly more understandable that the house flipper has left some scandals in her wake.