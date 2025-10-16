11 Scandals That Will Always Haunt Christina Haack
Christina Haack, the Barbie of the house-flipping world, has a long trail of scandals that follow her. And yes, those scandals keep tongues wagging. The HGTV star, famous for her shows "Flip or Flop," "Christina on the Coast," and more recently, "The Flip Off," isn't shy about sharing her life with her fans. As a result of that, people feel invested in her, but they also acquire a lot of opinions about her and her personal life. To be fair, Christina has a lot going on. She's been married three times, is a mom to three kids, and navigates co-parenting with ex-spouses, sometimes gracefully and sometimes not.
When she split from third husband, for example, Christina stepped out in an insanely short dress as the perfect post-Josh Hall power move. What's more, she happened to be on a date with new beau, Christopher Larocca. And then, Christina wore a dangerously low-cut dress that was basically a middle finger to Josh. With a spicier flair for fashion, it's not surprising that Christina has rocked some arguably inappropriate outfits, whether she's overdressed for an event or sporting something that might be a little NSFW. But hey, that's part of the fun. Christina clearly likes to live out loud, and so with that appetite for excitement and her big energy, it's slightly more understandable that the house flipper has left some scandals in her wake.
She and her ex got involved with a sketchy real estate seminar
Back when they were still married, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa were involved in real estate coaching seminars that resulted in lawsuits. Several house flipping stars, including Christina and Tarek, got lumped into a scheme created by the company Zurixx LLC. This company hosted seminars that promised to teach attendees how to flip homes for a profit. According to Deadline, people who attended Zurixx LLC's seminars were apparently heavily pressured to pay for more classes on the promise that further courses would give attendees access to investors and insider tips on profitable house flipping. One attendee of these seminars spent as much as $80,000 on the seminars, only to find herself in debt with no profitable house flipping ventures.
What made things so misleading is that attendees were under the impression that Tarek and Christina would be at the seminars to offer firsthand advice. It was an understandable expectation, considering that the company used Tarek and Christina's images in promotional material. However, the two did not end up making appearances at these events, instead opting to send in pre-recorded video clips. The Federal Trade Commission got involved after numerous customers complained, and Zurixx LLC was required to reimburse people to a total of $12 million. To be fair, it was the company that was deceptive, but it wasn't exactly the best look for Christina and Tarek.
Her marriage to Tarek El Moussa ended after a police call
It took a while for all of the details to air out, but we finally know why Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa got divorced. The two got married in May 2009 and welcomed two children: Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. They built their house-flipping empire thanks to the success of their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop" and it seemed like they had the world in the palm of their hand. However, behind the scenes, things were really hard. Tarek was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer in 2013: first thyroid cancer, followed by testicular cancer. They faced fertility struggles, and when they conceived their son, Brayden, Christina had to limit her activities during pregnancy, and was largely on bed rest. In 2015, Brayden was born and to make up for lost time, Christina was back to filming only four weeks after giving birth. "It was too soon for me," she told People. "I was overwhelmed. Tension between me and Tarek was high."
Things reached a breaking point in May 2016. The couple had a fight at their home, and Tarek left the property with a gun. Christina called the police, fearing for Tarek's well-being. They lived near a nature preserve filled with wildlife, and later, Tarek explained that he brought the gun for protection. Police units and a helicopter found Tarek hiking on a trail. While he was okay, the incident proved too stressful for the couple to recover from.
Rumor has it Christina Haack cheated on Tarek El Moussa
Shortly after Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack separated, rumors began circulating that Christina had been engaged in an emotional affair while still married to Tarek. In fact, In Touch reported that the reason that Tarek and Christina got into a heated fight in May 2016 — the one that ended with Tarek leaving their home with a gun — was allegedly because he saw inappropriate texts on Christina's phone. Earlier, they hired divorced contractor Gary Anderson to work on their pool. As Gary was working at their home, he and Christina supposedly grew close, and began a flirtatious relationship while she was still married to Tarek. And apparently, Tarek saw messages to Gary on Christina's phone, which led to him storming out of the house.
Christina and Tarek issued a joint statement to In Touch to respond to this allegation, claiming it was completely false. "Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation, or believes the other was," they said. However, things get a little awkward afterwards. It was Tarek who filed for divorce in January 2017, per TMZ. Meanwhile, Christina went on to date Gary after she and Tarek separated. While the relationship was short-lived, it certainly seemed a little iffy considering the fact that Gary was around their home doing work while Tarek and Christina's marriage was ending.
Christina Haack moved on with Ant Anstead really quickly
Christina Haack wasted very little time after splitting from Tarek El Moussa, jumping into a relationship with Ant Anstead. So quickly, in fact, that many took it as one of many signs that Christina and Ant's marriage was never going to last. Christina and Ant married in December 2018, and welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019. They separated in September 2020 and filed for divorce in November. It began and ended in a whirlwind.
Evidently, some people in Christina's inner circle were not so sure about the timing of her new relationship. "[Christina] is a wonderful mother that went through a very painful, very public divorce and never took the alone time to find herself, to rebuild her strength... before she was planning a wedding and a baby shower," an insider told ET. The insider shared that close friends voiced their concerns to Christina about her hasty second relationship, but the ball was already in motion. In hindsight, the fact that Christina and Ant had a surprise, backyard wedding in 2018 is that much more loaded. It's plausible that Christina was surprising her friends and family with the quick wedding because she didn't want to hear their thoughts. It was a rapid-fire relationship, over almost as soon as it began.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa got messy about Heather El Moussa
It's no secret Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa didn't always get along while filming the reality show that made them household names, but evidently, they got into an especially gnarly fight while on the clock after they split. The two exes, who continued to work together after separating, really got into it behind the scenes in July 2021. Some important context: Christina had already separated from Ant Anstead by then, while Tarek had begun a relationship with "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). Heather and Tarek started dating in July 2019, and the two got engaged in July 2020; they would go on to get married in October 2021.
According to TMZ, Tarek and Christina's argument apparently began because the former took issue with the way the latter was communicating on set. He reportedly called her a "washed-up loser" before stating, "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning." He also apparently called her "crazy" and compared her unfavorably to Heather. According to TMZ, this was not an isolated incident; the two reportedly butted heads while filming as exes on a regular basis, and it was supposedly not uncommon for Tarek to lose his temper with Christina.
Christina Haack smoked toad venom and conflict ensued
Christina Haack created quite a stir when she shared with her millions of social media followers that she had smoked psychedelic Bufo Alvarius toad venom to deal with anxiety. In July 2021, Christina jumped on Instagram to talk about the many updates in her life. She was in a relationship with Josh Hall, and the experience of meeting the new beau and smoking the venom were linked, Christina explained in the since-deleted post. "I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight ... I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad," Haack divulged (via People). She claimed that in 15 minutes, the Bufo toad venom freed her from years of anxiety. In fact, Christina credited the psychedelic experience as part of the path that led her to Josh.
Alas, Christina's use of psychedelics apparently created some tension with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. TMZ reported that Tarek was upset by the incident — and Christina's public post about it — largely in terms of parenting and caring for their shared children. Tarek was said to be upset with Christina, as he apparently thought that talking about this publicly was a bad move for someone who is a parent.
Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa fought in public
Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa added fuel to the speculation and controversy fire when they got into a big fight at a children's soccer game. The incident occurred in May 2022; by this time, both Heather and Tarek El Moussa were married, as were Christina and Josh Hall. The four adults were at Brayden El Moussa's soccer game. At one point, things reportedly got heated between Christina and Heather, and Tarek had to intervene by pulling Heather away by her arm. However, sometime later, Tarek and Josh got into an argument, and the coach had to step in between the two men until everybody simmered down.
Shortly after the fight, Christina's rep issued a statement: "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward." Sometime later, sources revealed more about the cause of the fight. Apparently, around that time, Christina and Heather hadn't been getting along very well, and things came to a head at the soccer game. "Heather feels like Christina doesn't treat her respectfully," an insider dished to ET. "Tarek wants to protect Heather from all of it and thinks the way Christina has acted towards her is unacceptable." The two women have patched things up over the years, and are close friends now. They're a little too close, perhaps, as there are strange things about Christina and Heather's relationship we can't ignore. At least they're not fighting anymore, though.
Christina Haack's second ex-husband called her parenting into question
Oh, there's more Christina Haack and Ant Anstead drama to dig into. After the two divorced, they continued to co-parent their son, Hudson. However, the process of adjusting to co-parenting came with a rocky period. In the spring of 2022, Ant and Christina were knee-deep in a messy custody battle. He told the courts that Christina only spent an average of nine days per month with their son over a 20-month span. He also took umbrage with the fact that Christina had Hudson in some of her sponsored posts. Ultimately, he wanted full custody and deemed her an unfit parent.
Christina defended herself, noting that Ant wasn't considering the days where they exchanged their son as part of her time with him. "[Ant] also counts days where I made an accommodation or gave a right of first refusal to him as his day," Christina said to the courts, per Us Weekly. "That is why there is a huge discrepancy in his mind from our accurate schedule." She claimed that Ant was trying to tarnish her reputation.
It took them years to co-parent peacefully. In 2025, Ant appeared as a guest judge on "The Flip Off," and the ex spouses seemed to be in a much better place. As Ant said to Christina, "Hudson is 5 now. As parents, it took us four and a half years to get to that point, which is really shameful." It was a long road, but at least they got there.
Her third marriage dissolved into a petty back-and-forth online
Christina Haack married Josh Hall in April 2022 and they split up two years later. The situation was messy for many reasons. For one, Josh and Christina were filming together at the time of their separation, competing as a couple against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa in the HGTV show "The Flip Off." Christina and Josh's split ended up becoming a part of the season, so the demise of their marriage was very public.
To make matters worse, the two got tangled up in a back-and-forth online, dissing each other and taking shots. After Christina trashed Hall on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM show, a spokesperson for Hall wrote, "It's sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, 'Why you so obsessed with me?' We wish Christina the best."
Christina clapped back in a story on Instagram, writing, "I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low ... even for you." The two wouldn't stop. When their divorce was finalized in August 2025, Hall wrote on Instagram, "I've always worked hard, kept what's mine, and declined hand outs, and I'm keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention." Yikes. Needless to say, they put their dirty laundry all over social media.
People flipped out over Christina Haack's outfit while with daughter
Christina Haack loves to dress up, and for the most part, her vivacious style goes down well with fans. However, there's the odd moment where people feel like she takes it a step too far. On August 5, 2025, Christina shared a series of photos to Instagram and wrote, "72 hours in France." She was there with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, as well as her daughter, Taylor El Moussa. In one photo, Christina stood with Taylor on the top floor of a restaurant. Christina wore a very short black dress, while Taylor wore a chocolate brown gown with a cutout along the torso, held together by ties.
Some fans took issue with Christina and Taylor's outfits. "Both dresses are inappropriate," someone commented on the post. "Christina, did you forget the bottom of your dress?" another asked. "Beautiful dress but completely inappropriate for a 14 year old," another wrote, referring to Taylor's cut-out look. "When she's older, if she wants to dress like this, her choice, but as parents, I feel we should not lead our children into inappropriate clothing. My opinion, ONLY!" someone else wrote of Taylor's outfit. Alas, Christina and Taylor went for bolder choices in the City of Lights, but some people were not into it.
Christina Haack shut down rumors that she cheated on Josh Hall with Christopher Larocca
Christina Haack started dating Christopher Larocca in October 2024 after a serendipitous meeting at a restaurant in Newport Beach, California. For those trying to keep up with the timeline of events: Christina and her third husband, Josh Hall, separated in July 2024, according to their divorce filing. However, their separation was still flooded with scandals. Larocca's ex-girlfriend, Andrea Deanna, a medical aesthetician and social media influencer, told the Daily Mail that there was overlap in Christina and Larocca's relationship with their ex-partners.
"While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and they were still living together," Deanna, who dated Larocca for two years, claimed. Deanna added that Larocca had a history of sneaky behavior, and that he met up with an ex-fiancé behind her back one year into their relationship. However, a rep for Larocca told the Daily Mail, "[Christopher] ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack. Any statement that they met in June is untrue." A publicist for Christina also reached out to the news source and said, "This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris." Considering the fact that Christina shared that she and Chris met in October, it seems like the rumors are groundless.