Christina Haack's Dangerously Low-Cut Dress Is A Middle Finger To Her Ex
Christina Haack has moved on from her third husband and is happily dating a new man. However, that doesn't mean she's not above showing her ex exactly what he's missing. While Haack has posted some sultry, leggy date styles before in the wake of her divorce from Josh Hall, her most recent, remarkably skin-baring fashion choice certainly made a statement. The HGTV star took showed off the racy raiment in a photo she posted to her Instagram Story on June 2, 2025.
Haack shared a beaming snapshot with herself and her new boyfriend, Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca. In the playful photo, the "Flip or Flop" alum has her arm around her new man while holding up her phone to snap the pic. Haack's hand barely conceals just how low-cut her curve-hugging black dress really is, and it seems she's mere centimeters away from revealing more than she intended to.
While Haack and Larocca have been packing on the PDA for several months now, many fans have expressed the exact same shady thing about their romance: all of it seems to be a way of getting back at her ex. Haack and Hall's toxic marriage came to an end when they separated in July 2024, and their divorce was finalized on May 2, 2025. Haack's latest post with Larocca comes almost exactly one month after settling, yet it seems like her not-so-subtly risqué style is another example of her trying to take a swing at her ex. So even though the TV star has gone to great lengths to erase Hall from her life, including a tattoo removal, it's hard to shake the feeling that she's not still hung up on trying to make her ex feel bad about their failed marriage.
Christina Haack's romance with Christopher Larocca has raised some red flags
It didn't take long for Christina Haack to move on after splitting from her ex-husband, Josh Hall. An unnamed source told The Daily Mail back in January 2025 that Haack and Christopher Larocca had been seeing each other "for a few months," meaning they sparked a romance not long after her split. In fact, the source told the outlet that Haack and Larocca had "traveled abroad and visited other countries together" and found it odd that they hadn't been romantically linked earlier, as "they certainly don't hide that they're together."
According to Larocca's ex, influencer and medical esthetician Andrea Deanna, Haack's relationship with Larocca is messy. "While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and they were still living together," Deanna claimed in an interview with The Daily Mail in April 2025. A spokesperson for Haack staunchly denied Deanna's allegations, telling Page Six, "This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris." Deanna, however, also claimed Larocca has a long history of cheating on his partners and predicted that Haack will likely learn this the hard way eventually.
For her part, Haack says she's learned some things from her third divorce. She and Hall had only dated for less than a year before exchanging vows, and the HGTV star's third marriage falling apart seemed to help her understand why it's important not to rush into commitment. Speaking with "Jeff Lewis Live" in January 2025, Haack said, "I learned a lot, and they're like very big lessons, and I actually feel them this time" (via USA Today). She added, "It will never happen again."