Christina Haack's Dangerously Low-Cut Dress Is A Middle Finger To Her Ex

It didn't take long for Christina Haack to move on after splitting from her ex-husband, Josh Hall. An unnamed source told The Daily Mail back in January 2025 that Haack and Christopher Larocca had been seeing each other "for a few months," meaning they sparked a romance not long after her split. In fact, the source told the outlet that Haack and Larocca had "traveled abroad and visited other countries together" and found it odd that they hadn't been romantically linked earlier, as "they certainly don't hide that they're together."

According to Larocca's ex, influencer and medical esthetician Andrea Deanna, Haack's relationship with Larocca is messy. "While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and they were still living together," Deanna claimed in an interview with The Daily Mail in April 2025. A spokesperson for Haack staunchly denied Deanna's allegations, telling Page Six, "This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris." Deanna, however, also claimed Larocca has a long history of cheating on his partners and predicted that Haack will likely learn this the hard way eventually.

For her part, Haack says she's learned some things from her third divorce. She and Hall had only dated for less than a year before exchanging vows, and the HGTV star's third marriage falling apart seemed to help her understand why it's important not to rush into commitment. Speaking with "Jeff Lewis Live" in January 2025, Haack said, "I learned a lot, and they're like very big lessons, and I actually feel them this time" (via USA Today). She added, "It will never happen again."