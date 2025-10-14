Kimberly Guilfoyle's Worst Outfits Of 2025 So Far, Ranked

Compared to other Republican media personalities, Kimberly Guilfoyle has arguably undergone one of the most drastic style transformations over the course of her career. Once known for her nerdy-chic looks, the former First Lady of San Francisco has leaned into an American beauty queen sense of style, complete with fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging Guilfoyle to ditch. From excessive makeup and hair extensions to club wear at formal events, the diplomat's sense of style has been the target of much criticism.

In 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a few outfits that completely missed the mark, but in 2025, things didn't seem to get any better. By analyzing Guilfoyle's 2025 outfits — sourced from her own and others' social media, as well as major public events — we evaluated her best and worst looks from a vast collection of photos. While we love her bright, red pantsuits for their strong "Legally Blonde" vibes, we can't help but feel the rest of her wardrobe was lacking. Since January 2025, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has failed to dress appropriately for classy events, embraced trends that were at least four centuries out of date, and even wore clothes that resembled Halloween costumes.