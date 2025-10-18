Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest 'Fits Have Us Wondering If Her Wardrobe Is Ready For Ambassador Life

Kimberly Guilfoyle is changing her look to reflect her new ambassador era, and frankly, we're kind of relieved. Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits have not only given her a bad rep, they may have even cost her a prestigious marriage to first son Donald Trump Jr. Now that she's embarking on her new career path as U.S. ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle appears to be reverting back to the professional look she once embraced when she was an attorney. There's just one problem: She's playing it too safe now, wearing only minor variations on the same outfit. Guilfoyle's Instagram account shows photos of her at various events, each time wearing a solid-color pantsuit and a white pussy-bow blouse. She wore the shirt in July 2025 at her congressional hearing to field questions about her fitness for the office, and took it out again in September to greet His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, a major leader of the Eastern Orthodox church.

When Guilfoyle was finally sworn into her new post on September 29 (her son Ronan held the Bible), you guessed it — it was in the white bow blouse, matching with her all-white pantsuit. Just one week later, in a meeting with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the shirt made an appearance yet again, this time accompanying a black vest and pants which gave Guilfoyle a pilgrim-meets-plastic surgery look, or even Shirley Jones in "The Partridge Family." (Your parents will get the reference.)

Admirable as it is to see Guilfoyle adopt a more modest aesthetic than the one she normally displays, this look is quickly becoming monotonous. Doesn't she own any other shirts?