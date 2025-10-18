Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest 'Fits Have Us Wondering If Her Wardrobe Is Ready For Ambassador Life
Kimberly Guilfoyle is changing her look to reflect her new ambassador era, and frankly, we're kind of relieved. Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits have not only given her a bad rep, they may have even cost her a prestigious marriage to first son Donald Trump Jr. Now that she's embarking on her new career path as U.S. ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle appears to be reverting back to the professional look she once embraced when she was an attorney. There's just one problem: She's playing it too safe now, wearing only minor variations on the same outfit. Guilfoyle's Instagram account shows photos of her at various events, each time wearing a solid-color pantsuit and a white pussy-bow blouse. She wore the shirt in July 2025 at her congressional hearing to field questions about her fitness for the office, and took it out again in September to greet His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, a major leader of the Eastern Orthodox church.
When Guilfoyle was finally sworn into her new post on September 29 (her son Ronan held the Bible), you guessed it — it was in the white bow blouse, matching with her all-white pantsuit. Just one week later, in a meeting with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the shirt made an appearance yet again, this time accompanying a black vest and pants which gave Guilfoyle a pilgrim-meets-plastic surgery look, or even Shirley Jones in "The Partridge Family." (Your parents will get the reference.)
Admirable as it is to see Guilfoyle adopt a more modest aesthetic than the one she normally displays, this look is quickly becoming monotonous. Doesn't she own any other shirts?
Guilfoyle seems to be moving away from her sexy style
Around the time Kimberly Guilfoyle began her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., the Fox News host began pushing the boundaries of good taste in her attire. Her hemlines creeped further up as her neckline crept further down. Sometimes, she upped the ick factor with dresses featuring sparkly bows and other cutesy details. The minidresses were fine for parties and maybe a charity event or two. However, being photographed next to President Donald Trump in cleavage-baring numbers always seemed more than a little squirmy (even with a president who once owned a beauty pageant franchise). Even her former fiancé, Don Jr., reportedly urged her to give the sexpot look a rest and try a more casual look.
Guilfoyle's "Margarita Girl" lifestyle may be getting kicked to the curb in Greece along with her tight dresses. As a representative of the U.S., she'll be expected to observe a certain degree of decorum while living abroad. Her new pantsuit look is a good start toward that goal, but perhaps she'll pick up a few new wardrobe staples once she sees what today's Greek women are wearing. For instance, a fashion editor at InStyle reported getting raves in Athens for ensembles such as a cropped jacket and front wrap pants, or a leather blazer over a long navy dress. That seems a lot more fun — and flattering — than spending the next few years looking like an extra from "9 to 5."