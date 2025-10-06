Kimberly Guilfoyle's Newest Pics Scream Pilgrim Meets Plastic Surgery
Kimberly Guilfoyle, quick question: What's going on with your outfits? The U.S. Ambassador to Greece posted a carousel to Instagram on October 6, 2025, that featured pictures of her meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before heading off to Athens. "We discussed America's lasting commitment to global security, the importance of peace through strength, and the essential role our military plays in protecting freedom around the world," read her caption in part.
While that's all well and good, it's hard to focus on her message when we're too distracted by her outfit. She looks fresh off the Mayflower. Did these clothes come from Forever 1621? It's giving pilgrim chic — definitely something that would get her accused of being a witch back in the day.
Unsurprisingly, her "Mar-a-Lago face" was on full display, seemingly confirming Guilfoyle's gone under the knife. Her face has had a complete transformation over the years, and she looks like a porcelain doll now — not a wrinkle in sight. Moreover, her hair extensions were living their best life. At least they appeared to be one tone this time, unlike when she was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece in September 2025.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's outfit brought back an accessory favorite of hers
If there's one thing Kimberly Guilfoyle loves, besides son Ronan Anthony Villency, it's her bow accessory. Her fashion choices have rocked bows in various ways, including having them stretch across her chest — a tasteless trend that she thinks makes her look innocent.
With her pilgrim-esque look, the oversized bow is the focal point of the entire outfit, not unlike the dress she wore in November 2024 that had two huge puffy bows on the sleeves. However, this large white bow seems to have been tied somewhat haphazardly, looking purposefully unkempt. If she's going to commit to the pilgrim bit, then she should definitely tighten up that bow ASAP.
Bows look cute when they're on young girls, but they seem to look strange, tacky, or off-putting when adult women wear them — including Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales never met a bow (hair or otherwise) she didn't like, and it seems like Guilfoyle is inadvertently following the royal in her footsteps.