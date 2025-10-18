Celebrity Couples Who Proved Everyone Wrong In 2025

Where Justin and Hailey Bieber go, split rumors follow. While it's always been that way for this duo, speculation about their bond has definitely ramped up in recent years. Between odd body language and a growing narrative that Justin isn't a great partner to Hailey, there have been plenty of signs that the Biebers' relationship wouldn't last. In 2025, however, the pair showed the world that, while rumors about their relationship can be painful, that doesn't mean they're true.

Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue in May and took the opportunity to be an open book. When asked if she thought rumors about her relationship would ever actually stop, she said: "Well, I thought seven years in, it would've already, and it hasn't. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b****** are going to be mad."

A few months later, Hailey elaborated, opening up about the difficulties of dealing with widespread speculation about your relationship in an interview with Vogue Italia translated from Italian, she said: "Having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy."While it clearly isn't easy to deal with the gossip, it seems that it isn't getting in the way of the Biebers' love.