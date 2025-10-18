Celebrity Couples Who Proved Everyone Wrong In 2025
2025 was quite a year for everyone, and Hollywood was certainly not exempt from the chaos. Plenty of our favorite celeb couples reached relationship milestones this year from hard launches to proposals and even "I dos," while other high-profile relationships didn't make it out of 2025 alive. Yet, the celeb breakups weren't always the ones we expected. There were a few famous couples who stayed together this year against all the odds.
Some celeb romances are constantly under the microscope, and certain couples keep the rumor mill going, regardless of what's really going on behind the scenes. There were three couples, in particular, who had divorce rumors attached to their names — if you had these divorces on your 2025 bingo card, you definitely weren't alone. Yet, sometimes love prevails — even in the spotlight. Such was the case for these three couples. While their marriages may inspire gossip, they spent 2025 proving that you can't believe everything you hear.
Gossip can't bring Justin and Hailey Bieber down
Where Justin and Hailey Bieber go, split rumors follow. While it's always been that way for this duo, speculation about their bond has definitely ramped up in recent years. Between odd body language and a growing narrative that Justin isn't a great partner to Hailey, there have been plenty of signs that the Biebers' relationship wouldn't last. In 2025, however, the pair showed the world that, while rumors about their relationship can be painful, that doesn't mean they're true.
Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue in May and took the opportunity to be an open book. When asked if she thought rumors about her relationship would ever actually stop, she said: "Well, I thought seven years in, it would've already, and it hasn't. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b****** are going to be mad."
A few months later, Hailey elaborated, opening up about the difficulties of dealing with widespread speculation about your relationship in an interview with Vogue Italia translated from Italian, she said: "Having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy."While it clearly isn't easy to deal with the gossip, it seems that it isn't getting in the way of the Biebers' love.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally in their honeymoon phase
Like the Biebers, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, know about public scrutiny all too well. We often can't ignore the sketchy rumors about Harry and Meghan's relationship, and it has led plenty of folks to wonder whether or not these two are staying together. Interestingly, though, while this controversial pair doesn't typically address the criticism they get head-on, in 2025, Meghan didn't mince words about the status of her marriage, and the couple's haters were surely surprised by what she had to say.
Meghan made her podcast interview debut on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" in April. In the wake of rumors that she and Harry were secretly divorcing, Meghan was asked the question on everyone's minds: "Do you think you'll be married forever?" "Yes," Meghan said.
At the time, Meghan and Harry were less than a month away from their seventh wedding anniversary. And, from Meghan's POV, things were even better than they were when they first met. "That man loves me so much," she said of her husband. She explained that the beginning of their relationship was riddled with challenges due to the public nature of the romance. "So now seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now," she explained.
Michelle Obama says she has never considered divorce
Despite being married for over three decades, Barack and Michelle Obama are not exempt from public doubt about their relationship's stability. Luckily, Barack has proven that he isn't pressed about the divorce rumors — mostly because he doesn't always even hear about them. At the beginning of the year, though, he was one of the only ones who missed the gossip about his relationship with Michelle. The Obama divorce rumors were sent into overdrive when both Barack and Michelle were going solo to events.
The Obamas have always faced scrutiny from the public. This time, though, the couple actually addressed the rumors. In July, Barack appeared on his wife's podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson." The couple joked about the rumors, and Michelle explained that when the couple isn't seen together for a period of time, chatter about the strength of their relationship often flares up. Between the jokes, though, Michelle got serious about her bond with her hubby. "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting my man," she explained, noting, "We've had some really hard times and we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I've become a better person because of the man I'm married to." And, if that wasn't enough evidence that there's no trouble in paradise, a few months later, their sweet anniversary messages officially sent those divorce rumors up in flames.