Trump's Dark Prediction Amplifies Growing Concerns About His Health

Speculation about Donald Trump's health seems to be a constant, and it's not just because of his ever-present hand bruise. In October 2025, the president received his second medical checkup during this term, which was questionably proactive, since he already had an annual physical in April. According to a memo from Trump's doctor, Sean P. Barbabella, the appointment was predetermined and "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan" (via X). Trump also got the latest flu and COVID-19 vaccines. While this might have reassured people, Trump created an added wrinkle with more remarks about his heavenly prospects.

"I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven," Trump informed journalists on October 12, 2025 (via Forbes). He tried to soften the blow, adding, "I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people." Initially, Trump's uncharacteristic joke about the afterlife was part of an August discussion he had on Fox News about saving lives through his foreign policy efforts, and he was concerned his heavenly prospects were out of reach.

Soon after, the president tried a campaign-style approach, asking for $15 donations to help him reach his spiritual goal. This strategy attracted ample criticism, like one X user who remarked, "Since when does heaven take bribes." Surprisingly, by this October press event, even with Trump's tangible efforts to secure peace between Israel and Gaza, the president still appeared to have little confidence that he'd make it to heaven.