Trump's Dark Prediction Amplifies Growing Concerns About His Health
Speculation about Donald Trump's health seems to be a constant, and it's not just because of his ever-present hand bruise. In October 2025, the president received his second medical checkup during this term, which was questionably proactive, since he already had an annual physical in April. According to a memo from Trump's doctor, Sean P. Barbabella, the appointment was predetermined and "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan" (via X). Trump also got the latest flu and COVID-19 vaccines. While this might have reassured people, Trump created an added wrinkle with more remarks about his heavenly prospects.
"I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven," Trump informed journalists on October 12, 2025 (via Forbes). He tried to soften the blow, adding, "I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people." Initially, Trump's uncharacteristic joke about the afterlife was part of an August discussion he had on Fox News about saving lives through his foreign policy efforts, and he was concerned his heavenly prospects were out of reach.
Soon after, the president tried a campaign-style approach, asking for $15 donations to help him reach his spiritual goal. This strategy attracted ample criticism, like one X user who remarked, "Since when does heaven take bribes." Surprisingly, by this October press event, even with Trump's tangible efforts to secure peace between Israel and Gaza, the president still appeared to have little confidence that he'd make it to heaven.
Trump seems more preoccupied with Biden than heaven
During that same October 12, 2025, press conference, Trump pivoted to a familiar tactic: blaming Joe Biden, who continues to live in his head rent-free. "We had an incompetent President," Trump asserted, blaming Biden for the war between Russia and Ukraine (via Forbes). Trump also demonstrated that he still can't accept his 2020 loss, adding, "and because of a crooked election, millions of people are dead."
Trump frequently makes Biden a scapegoat any time there's a problem, whether it's a natural disaster, like the July 2025 floods in Texas, or difficulties with the U.S. economy. After Trump arrived in the Middle East, he continued to insult Biden. "Worst president in the history of our country by far, and Barack Obama was not far behind, by the way," Trump asserted while speaking to Israel's parliament (via Daily Mail).
Trump's even used Biden as a foil when it comes to spotlighting his health, like when he compared their respective abilities to walk down a flight of stairs. Unfortunately for Trump, this behavior sometimes comes back to haunt him. When Trump stumbled on the stairs as he got on Air Force One, people were quick to draw parallels to Biden. In addition, in his zeal to slam Biden in a Truth Social post about January 6, 2021, Trump seemingly had a memory lapse for failing to realize that he, not Biden, was president at the time.