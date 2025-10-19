The Lavish Life Of Naomi Watts And Liev Schreiber's Daughter Kai

Although they didn't work out as a couple, celebrity exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have continued to maintain a coparenting relationship for the sake of their children. "It's always hard, you know?" Liev admitted in a 2018 interview with Sunday Today. You build a life with someone, and things change. And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."

During their relationship, the actors welcomed two children: Sasha Schreiber and Kai Schreiber. Their youngest child, Kai, is making her own mark on the fashion industry. In March 2025, her famous family cheered her on as she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week's womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-26 runway for Maison Valentino's show. Since then, Kai has continued dominating Fashion Week in New York and Paris in Fall 2025.

The transgender model, who uses she/her pronouns, was destined for a lavish life. And now, she sure seems to be fully embracing her destiny, which includes an impressive career and chic hobbies. Keep reading to learn all about Kai's fabulous life.