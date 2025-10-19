The Lavish Life Of Naomi Watts And Liev Schreiber's Daughter Kai
Although they didn't work out as a couple, celebrity exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have continued to maintain a coparenting relationship for the sake of their children. "It's always hard, you know?" Liev admitted in a 2018 interview with Sunday Today. You build a life with someone, and things change. And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."
During their relationship, the actors welcomed two children: Sasha Schreiber and Kai Schreiber. Their youngest child, Kai, is making her own mark on the fashion industry. In March 2025, her famous family cheered her on as she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week's womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-26 runway for Maison Valentino's show. Since then, Kai has continued dominating Fashion Week in New York and Paris in Fall 2025.
The transgender model, who uses she/her pronouns, was destined for a lavish life. And now, she sure seems to be fully embracing her destiny, which includes an impressive career and chic hobbies. Keep reading to learn all about Kai's fabulous life.
Kai Schreiber inked a contract with IMG Models at 16
With two megastar parents, Kai Schreiber is no stranger to the limelight. However, unlike her brother, Sasha Schreiber, who is following in their parents' footsteps and pursuing a career as an actor, she's making waves in the fashion industry as a model. In 2025, at the age of 16, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts' daughter signed with the renowned agency IMG Models, and immediately hit the ground running. According to her IMG profile, she's walked in multiple shows after her Valentino fashion show debut, including Celine, Moschino, and Jason Wu.
Kai's modeling career was something she desired to pursue at an early age. As she said in Interview magazine in 2025, "I want to be a supermodel. Period. I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film."
After Kai made her runway debut in March 2025, TMZ asked her dad to share his response to anyone who might be inclined to cringe about her being a nepo baby and assume she had her career handed to her. Liev didn't mince words: "I don't really have any thoughts for the haters." He also made it clear that he couldn't be more thrilled to see her living out her dream. "She does what she wants with her life, and I'm super proud of her," he said. "I thought she did an amazing job in the show."
She dove headfirst into the performing arts at a young age
Kai Schreiber's parents, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, are beloved and critically acclaimed actors who have built long and impressive careers. Watts and Liev's son, the very tall Sasha Schreiber, is studying acting at USC. And while Kai has long had her sights set on the runway, she has also dabbled in some acting herself. In 2016, she voiced a young wolf in Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Jungle Book." Her brother also lent voice to the big-budget flick. As of this writing, "The Jungle Book" is her only acting credit, but it's certainly a major first gig.
In a 2019 chat with Net-A-Porter, Watts shared that both Kai and Sasha enrolled in a performing arts summer camp. Watts did acknowledge that she had some complicated feelings about her kids' interest in acting, she noted, "It seems they've got the bug."
In addition to acting, Kai has not only studied ballet, but has gotten to watch the best of the best. In 2023, Watts shared some photos on Instagram they took at a New York City Ballet performance with the company's principal dancers and superstar fashion designer Zac Posen. "Kai and i were astounded. Thank you for hosting us @zacposen," she wrote. Needless to say, her mom's connections are nothing to sneeze at.
Kai Schreiber splits time between her parents' incredible homes
Kai Schreiber's parents, actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, split up in 2016. Although they were never married, they had an 11-year partnership that included several homes they shared and their children. Once they ended their relationship, though, Kai Schreiber and Sasha Schreiber began spending time in both of their parents' abodes. While routinely packing overnight bags and bopping back and forth between places might not sound like the most fun, at least the Schreiber kids' parents' properties are nothing to sneeze at.
Watts and her husband, Billy Crudup, primarily reside in a loft in Manhattan, and she has a stunning beach house in Montauk. While it's hard to say if it's the same house, Naomi and Liev did purchase a Montauk pad for $5.4 million before they split; Liev reportedly married Taylor Neisen on the property in 2023. And over on the West Coast, Naomi also has a home, which may or may not be the mansion in Brentwood that she and Liev scooped up for $4.2 million in 2004. Liev's property portfolio also includes a stunning apartment in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.
Speaking of Montauk, Liev dished to People in 2024 that his and his kids' shared love and passion for animals inspired him and his wife, Taylor Neisen, to create a makeshift animal shelter for wild creatures at their East Hampton property. "People in the neighborhood often reach out when they encounter injured animals like raccoons or possums," he said. "They'll call Taylor to help rehabilitate them, find them a home, or care for them. Our house has become a bit of a rescue center, which Sasha and Kai are completely obsessed with. I'm very fortunate to have kids who are genuinely interested in the natural world."
Kai Schreiber's Instagram feed puts her fabulousness on full display
Kai Schreiber's Instagram is as cool and curated as one might expect from the model. Just about every grid post features a chic photo of her either on the runway or gracing the pages of a fashion magazine. Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts' daughter seems to be keen on keeping her Instagram as professional as possible, but every now and again she'll share candid moments with her friends. Her first post is a BTS snapshot of the breakdown of the look she wore during her Paris Fashion Week debut in March 2025. Talk about a way to set the tone for the rest of your IG account.
And yes, you better believe Kai's doting parents frequently leave loving comments on their daughter's posts. "Be still, my beating heart!!" Watts commented on one. "Bravo, darling ILSM, and what a show!!" In the comment section of another IG post, Liev wrote, "You look amazing."
Kai Schreiber's favorite vacation spot is about as fab as it gets
Given that she's the daughter of two rich and successful Hollywood stars, it should come as no surprise that Kai Schreiber has gone on more than a few incredible vacations. She's visited her mother's home country of Australia a number times throughout her life, hanging out at hotspots like Bondi Beach. And in January 2025, she visited the Bahamas with Naomi Watts, stepdad Billy Crudup, Sasha Schreiber, and others. After the trip, Watts posted a few choice snaps on Instagram, including some lovely shots of them at the beach. "A perfect vacation in the sun," the "King Kong" star captioned the carousel. "Thank you, Barbados!!"
Though one might expect Kai's favorite vacation location to include sun, surf, and sand, her number one spot brings a totally different vibe. When asked by Interview magazine where she loves to travel to unwind, she stated, "Paris, period. I don't even think there needs to be an explanation. Paris is Paris, the city of fashion."
Kai Schreiber has graced many premiere red carpets
Before she gained attention for her fierce runway walk, Kai Schreiber graced several red carpets with her parents throughout their careers. In August 2024, People spotted Kai supporting her dad in New York City at the premiere of his film "Across the River." She was joined by her brother and Liev Schreiber's wife, Taylor Niesen, whom he married in June 2023. Kai proved she marches to her own beat in any setting, opting for a beige off-the-shoulder maxi dress while the rest of her family wore all-black outfits.
Kai also turned heads when she attended another New York City premiere the following year in March 2025. This time, she was with her mother, Naomi Watts, as they had a mother-daughter outing at the Cinema Society's screening of Bleecker Street's "The Friend" at an iPic Theater in New York City. Watts starred in "The Friend" with Bill Murray. During their time on the red carpet, the actor beamed with joy as Kai stood next to her wearing a purple polka-dot blazer, a pink and black polka-dot strapless top, and a black ruffled skirt. According to Page Six, Kai was dressed head-to-toe in Valentino to celebrate her runway debut that same week.
Kai Schreiber and Naomi Watts co-hosted an event for transgender awareness
Kai Schreiber's support from both of her parents stretches beyond her career and fashion choices. More importantly, both Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have been publicly supportive of Kai since she came out as transgender. They have only praised their daughter's authenticity and have used their platforms to advocate for transgender awareness.
In 2025, Watts and Kai teamed up to co-host a fundraiser in New York City in partnership with Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit, a grassroots fundraiser for the Trans Justice Funding Project. They were selected to host the event among other notable public figures, including Chloë Sevigny, Hari Nef, and Qween Jean. The exclusive event also featured a fashion show and the launch of an online store filled with gorgeous clothes, such as a suit worn by the one and only Pedro Pascal.
In the Instagram announcement regarding Kai and Watts' collaboration with the organization, the Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit team praised Kai's mom for being a wonderful ally to her child. "A parent's love is important to every human on earth," the post read. "For trans people, the love and support of a parent can be absolutely crucial."
She attends A-list fashion shows with her A-lister mom
In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actor who considers Nicole Kidman a close friend, Naomi Watts also happens to have incredible style. And every time she joins Kai Schreiber in the front row at runway shows, the mother-daughter duo's fashion sense is on full display. Many of their fashion show outings have also included them wearing matching outfits.
As People reported in July 2025, they attended a Balenciaga 2025/2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, coordinating their black and white looks. Watts rocked a black jacket with silver buttons, a black skirt, and paired it with black pointy boots, a black leather bag, and a cool pair of sunglasses.
Schreiber opted for a short, strapless white-and-black polka-dot dress, stiletto pumps, and sunglasses. Several months before their uniform looks, the two were even more adorable when they decided to be twinsies at their Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit event. Although they were matching, Schreiber still did her own thing, wearing flawless winged eyeliner while her mom went with a simpler makeup look.
She aspires to be 'glamorous' like Marilyn Monroe
Kai Schreiber's glamorous world is something she has always envisioned for herself. While some might assume the model's fabulous life has been without challenges or obstacles, she noted in Interview magazine that growing up as a transgender child wasn't easy, and she often looked to cisgender women in the entertainment industry for inspiration. "Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it," she continued. "I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe]."
Schreiber also shared that as she's gotten older, she's admired fellow trans public figures for paving the way and showing her that it was possible to thrive in the fashion space while being your authentic self. "People like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam, Colin Jones, and so many more," she said. It's so great that there's a strong community of us in the fashion world; it's really a doll takeover. It's important to all of us to have a sense of community, especially when we're under such hostile attack."
Kai Schreiber considers herself 'basic but in a chic way'
As one of fashion's it girls, Kai Schreiber has worn some truly exquisite items on the runway and at events. However, when the model is at home, she enjoys wearing more understated and casual ensembles, and likely doesn't mind if there's a designer label attached.
Bearing all of that in mind, it may come as a surprise that Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's ultra cool daughter describes her personal style as "basic, but in a chic way." What's more, she doesn't feel the need to dress up every time she goes out. "I love my low-rise jeans and black cardigan," she told Interview. "That's my go-to outfit."
The fashionista's everyday wear sounds like a classic "model off duty" aesthetic, and she loves expressing her personal style. Kai shared with Interview that she prefers a world where everyone is free to dress however they choose. "I love when people have their own personal style; it makes the world more fun," she explained. "If you're presenting yourself in a unique, cool way, people are immediately drawn in and want to know more. If every person was walking around in the same outfit, fashion wouldn't be a thing."