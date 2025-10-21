We Gave Karoline Leavitt Curly Hair & It's The Va-Va-Voom Makeover She Desperately Needed
Based on Donald Trump's creepy comments about Karoline Leavitt, it's pretty clear that he's a fan of the press secretary's look. Yet, many other people think her beauty routine could use a few updates. Between Leavitt's awful bronzer habit and the tacky outfits we can't believe she actually wore, there are plenty of things we could point to if we wanted to make positive changes to Leavitt's look. However, there may be one surprising switch-up that would totally overhaul the press secretary's appearance in the best way, and we've done the photo-editing to prove it. We think it's time that Leavitt enters her curly girl era.
Sure, there are more than a few things Leavitt could do to improve her look, but thanks to one of our photo editors, we're thinking some curls might actually be her best bet. Turning Leavitt's usual soft waves into some voluminous curls instantly gives her a younger and fresher look without making any other changes to her usual beauty routine. Who wouldn't want a makeover that can achieve so much so easily?
Karoline Leavitt looks much more like her actual age with curls
It's abundantly clear that Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover has totally ruined her sense of style since she joined Donald Trump's administration. So, it's really no surprise that the press secretary opts for the long, loose blonde waves that go hand-in-hand with the Mar-a-Lago face that has caught on among those in Trump's orbit. Yet, seeing her hair having a Carrie Bradshaw moment does wonders for Leavitt's look. Not only does it give her a friendlier, more spirited energy that matches her actual age (she was born in 1997 but dresses like she's 60), but it also spices up her whole vibe a bit — like an easy extra accessory that makes every outfit look better.
While Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery has certainly scored Trump's flirty seal of approval, our biggest piece of cosmetic advice for Leavitt would probably be to dissolve some of her apparent lip fillers — or at least stop growing her pout before it's too late. Regardless, after this photo-editing experiment, we think perhaps a good old perm should be next on the docket for Leavitt. Or, maybe she could just try out one of the many heatless curl options out there before the next press briefing. Who knows — it might even get her a compliment from CNN's Kaitlan Collins.