We Gave Karoline Leavitt Curly Hair & It's The Va-Va-Voom Makeover She Desperately Needed

Based on Donald Trump's creepy comments about Karoline Leavitt, it's pretty clear that he's a fan of the press secretary's look. Yet, many other people think her beauty routine could use a few updates. Between Leavitt's awful bronzer habit and the tacky outfits we can't believe she actually wore, there are plenty of things we could point to if we wanted to make positive changes to Leavitt's look. However, there may be one surprising switch-up that would totally overhaul the press secretary's appearance in the best way, and we've done the photo-editing to prove it. We think it's time that Leavitt enters her curly girl era.

Sure, there are more than a few things Leavitt could do to improve her look, but thanks to one of our photo editors, we're thinking some curls might actually be her best bet. Turning Leavitt's usual soft waves into some voluminous curls instantly gives her a younger and fresher look without making any other changes to her usual beauty routine. Who wouldn't want a makeover that can achieve so much so easily?