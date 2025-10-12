Karoline Leavitt's Awful Bronzer Habit Is More Scary Than Sculpted
As the youngest to ever serve as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has brought a strange presence to the position. In addition to constantly dressing significantly older than she is, Leavitt also has a habit of rocking some glaring makeup mistakes. Case in point, Leavitt struggles to nail her eyebrows, making it even more difficult to pay attention to what she's saying at the podium. There's also been several times Leavitt has lathered on the fake bronzer, giving her boss, President Donald Trump, a run for his money. One specific example of this took place on May 23, 2025, when the White House posted a "MAGA Minute" segment to Instagram, starring Leavitt and her rather intense bronzed contouring.
While the press secretary was attempting to discuss the passage of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," as well as other ticket items in a jam-packed week, her cheekbones stole the show for all the wrong reasons. Similar to the time Leavitt's glaring tan fail revealed a rookie mistake, here she shows a perfect example of overdoing it. There's simply too much blush and bronzer on her cheeks — much of it in the wrong spots. The unfortunate misplacement gives her the look of a pageant queen trying too hard instead of giving off a rosy, youthful glow. Of course, this isn't the only time Leavitt has failed to master the art of makeup during her MAGA tenure.
Karoline Leavitt's White House makeover has caused her trouble
It's no secret that Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover ruined her sense of style, with the 28-year-old continuously dressing up like someone from the 1950s. This look is often at odds with Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery, which has potentially given her a slimmer nose and fuller lips. Couple all this with some botched bronzer and foundation missteps, and Leavitt has some of the worst makeup looks within Donald Trump's inner circle. For what it's worth, this hasn't stopped Leavitt from brandishing her bold personality and continuously showing up for televised press briefings in over-the-top looks.
However, even with all this attention, Leavitt still can't seem to find consistency with her makeup routine. One day it's overdone bronzer and the next it's a nude lip. Considering just how grueling her work schedule is, it makes sense that she wouldn't be able to always put her best face forward. Although, it is a good reminder that less is more when it comes to highlighter and blush, even when trying to hide potential exhaustion — something Leavitt's stylist would do well to suggest to her.