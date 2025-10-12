Karoline Leavitt's Awful Bronzer Habit Is More Scary Than Sculpted

As the youngest to ever serve as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has brought a strange presence to the position. In addition to constantly dressing significantly older than she is, Leavitt also has a habit of rocking some glaring makeup mistakes. Case in point, Leavitt struggles to nail her eyebrows, making it even more difficult to pay attention to what she's saying at the podium. There's also been several times Leavitt has lathered on the fake bronzer, giving her boss, President Donald Trump, a run for his money. One specific example of this took place on May 23, 2025, when the White House posted a "MAGA Minute" segment to Instagram, starring Leavitt and her rather intense bronzed contouring.

While the press secretary was attempting to discuss the passage of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," as well as other ticket items in a jam-packed week, her cheekbones stole the show for all the wrong reasons. Similar to the time Leavitt's glaring tan fail revealed a rookie mistake, here she shows a perfect example of overdoing it. There's simply too much blush and bronzer on her cheeks — much of it in the wrong spots. The unfortunate misplacement gives her the look of a pageant queen trying too hard instead of giving off a rosy, youthful glow. Of course, this isn't the only time Leavitt has failed to master the art of makeup during her MAGA tenure.