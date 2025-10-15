Donald Trump's Bizarre Comment About Charlie Kirk's Appearance Reeks Of Projection

Even those who disagreed with Charlie Kirk's views were stunned by his assassination and moved by Erika Kirk's posts about her love story with her late husband. The Turning Point USA founder left behind a grieving wife and two young children who must now grow up without their dad. One of Charlie's good friends was none other than President Donald Trump, who has the conservative commentator to thank for bringing young Republican voters to the polls in 2024. The divisive politician posthumously awarded Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian award, on October 14, 2025, to coincide with what would have been his birthday. Predictably, however, the event became yet another attention grab on the president's part. Trump couldn't resist giving a rambling speech during the Medal of Freedom ceremony, which naturally was more about him than about the recipient.

Less than six minutes into it, the former "Apprentice" host made a remark that was odd even by his standards. Noting that the late podcaster would have turned 32 that day, Trump shared, "When I first met him, he was like 22. I said, 'Boy, he's awfully young,' but I thought he was older than that, you know? He looked a little older than his age. That's okay — that's not good when you're old, but when you're young, it's great," (via YouTube). This bizarre observation came off as the latest sign of insecurity from a leader who frequently tries to ignore his own age. When Trump turned 78, in 2024, he wasn't particularly thrilled to be serenaded by a group of fans in Las Vegas. "You know, there's a certain point at which you don't want to hear 'Happy Birthday,'" he whined, per The New York Times. "You just want to pretend the day doesn't exist."