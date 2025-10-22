The Real-Life Tragedy Of Pete Hegseth's Ex Wife, Samantha
This article contains discussion of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Whenever you're having a bad day, simply take a moment to appreciate the fact that you are not Pete Hegseth. Aside from Hegseth's puzzling war against beards and the defense secretary's cringe gym battle with Health Secretary RFK Jr., one of the most controversial things that have come out about Hegseth centers around his second ex-wife, Samantha Deering. Ahead of the Trump staffer's confirmation hearing, in January 2025, a sworn affidavit from his former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, set the internet and congress abuzz. Danielle claimed that Pete had been physically abusive towards Deering during their marriage and that his ex-wife was once so terrified of him that she hid in a closet. Danielle initially made her statement to the FBI and wanted to remain anonymous but decided to come forward after Pete was nominated for his lofty cabinet position. She asserted that Deering even had an escape plan in place "if she felt she needed to get away from Pete" and once set it in motion.
Danielle didn't elaborate on what happened on that occasion, acknowledging only, "I believe that Samantha feared for her safety and that she did have this plan, not only because I was part of its deployment one time in 2015-2016, but also because it is consistent with what I personally observed of Pete's erratic and aggressive behavior over many years," (via ABC News). Responding to the affidavit, Deering clarified in an email to NBC News that Danielle's claims were false, writing, "I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc'd my lawyer." In a follow-up email, Pete's former wife added, "There was no physical abuse in my marriage." Deering confirmed that she wouldn't be delivering any additional commentary either.
Hegseth cheated on Deering during their marriage
Pete Hegseth's most embarrassing moments in the Trump administration keep piling up, along with affair rumors that will haunt the secretary of defense forever. One occurred while he was married to his second wife, Samantha Deering. This particular one-night stand came back to bite Pete during his confirmation hearing since the woman in question has claimed that the encounter wasn't consensual. The White House staffer insists that it was but he still paid the unnamed accuser not to file charges. Additionally, Pete also had an affair with his Fox News colleague, Jennifer Rauchet, and fathered a child with her while still married to Deering. It's worth noting that Deering had an affair with Pete while he was still married to his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, and they also had a child together before the future defense secretary's divorce from Schwarz.
A former Fox colleague dished to the New Yorker that Pete didn't exactly act like a married man when he was away from Deering and their kids. "He had a kind of what-happens-in-Vegas-stays-in-Vegas kind of attitude, while his wife and kids were in Minnesota," they disclosed. "He was a huge drinker. I can't say if he had a problem, but he was very handsy with women, too." Pete's former sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth alleged in an affidavit that the Trump staffer was regularly intoxicated during his second marriage, recalling one incident where he "drunkenly yelled in my face," (via NBC News). She also posited that he's a total misogynist, proclaiming, "[I heard him] say that women should not have the right to vote and that they should not work." If any of these claims have any merit, it should come as no surprise that Deering doesn't want to reminisce.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.