The Real-Life Tragedy Of Pete Hegseth's Ex Wife, Samantha

Pete Hegseth's most embarrassing moments in the Trump administration keep piling up, along with affair rumors that will haunt the secretary of defense forever. One occurred while he was married to his second wife, Samantha Deering. This particular one-night stand came back to bite Pete during his confirmation hearing since the woman in question has claimed that the encounter wasn't consensual. The White House staffer insists that it was but he still paid the unnamed accuser not to file charges. Additionally, Pete also had an affair with his Fox News colleague, Jennifer Rauchet, and fathered a child with her while still married to Deering. It's worth noting that Deering had an affair with Pete while he was still married to his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, and they also had a child together before the future defense secretary's divorce from Schwarz.

A former Fox colleague dished to the New Yorker that Pete didn't exactly act like a married man when he was away from Deering and their kids. "He had a kind of what-happens-in-Vegas-stays-in-Vegas kind of attitude, while his wife and kids were in Minnesota," they disclosed. "He was a huge drinker. I can't say if he had a problem, but he was very handsy with women, too." Pete's former sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth alleged in an affidavit that the Trump staffer was regularly intoxicated during his second marriage, recalling one incident where he "drunkenly yelled in my face," (via NBC News). She also posited that he's a total misogynist, proclaiming, "[I heard him] say that women should not have the right to vote and that they should not work." If any of these claims have any merit, it should come as no surprise that Deering doesn't want to reminisce.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.