Side-By-Side Pics Of Goldie Hawn's Transformation Are Head-Turning
Cameras have been following Goldie Hawn since before her big break on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" in the late 1960s. Years before she even stepped on the path to becoming a Hollywood icon, she was a dancer with her sights set on completely different stages than the ones she commands today. In a photo taken in 1964, a smiling, bright-eyed Hawn posed sweetly, ever the picture of class in a double-breasted trench coat and cute bob hairstyle.
Placed next to a photo taken in July 2025 at the "Happy Gilmore 2" premiere in Manhattan, 1960s Hawn is basically unrecognizable, thanks to a transformation in her demeanor. Her physical features have changed, aligning with her age, but the "First Wives Club" star is visibly more carefree in 2025, wearing black sunglasses and a colorful dress. Hawn's smile has also become more natural and less composed as she's gotten older, which actually makes sense. Dancers are trained to be disciplined, proper, and pretty, while comedians are encouraged to push boundaries and wear whatever they want.
Goldie Hawn's appearance has changed, but her heart hasn't
No one can escape physically changing as they age (no matter how many celebrities try to drastically change their faces). But Goldie Hawn has aged gracefully through the years, and according to her daughter, Kate Hudson, she's always had her priorities straight. Hudson was the guest of honor at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer of the Year dinner in October 2025. She spoke in her speech about how Hawn has passed down some of her most admirable values to her children.
Hudson referred to the "Shampoo" star as a "great teacher, my model, the great philanthropist of our family, who's dedicated the last 25 years of her life to not the arts, but to children" (via The Hollywood Reporter). She continued, "Thank you for teaching me to think not about what I will do in my life, but who I'm continuing to become, and to live with purpose and compassion."
Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, have raised four children together in a blended family and have eight grandchildren. On Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast in November 2024, Hawn confessed that becoming a grandmother hasn't changed her as a person, but she loves it. "I do love being a grandmother, but I'm not the boss. I'm just the one that can deliver happiness to them, and also an ear if they need it," she said.