Side-By-Side Pics Of Goldie Hawn's Transformation Are Head-Turning

No one can escape physically changing as they age (no matter how many celebrities try to drastically change their faces). But Goldie Hawn has aged gracefully through the years, and according to her daughter, Kate Hudson, she's always had her priorities straight. Hudson was the guest of honor at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer of the Year dinner in October 2025. She spoke in her speech about how Hawn has passed down some of her most admirable values to her children.

Hudson referred to the "Shampoo" star as a "great teacher, my model, the great philanthropist of our family, who's dedicated the last 25 years of her life to not the arts, but to children" (via The Hollywood Reporter). She continued, "Thank you for teaching me to think not about what I will do in my life, but who I'm continuing to become, and to live with purpose and compassion."

Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, have raised four children together in a blended family and have eight grandchildren. On Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast in November 2024, Hawn confessed that becoming a grandmother hasn't changed her as a person, but she loves it. "I do love being a grandmother, but I'm not the boss. I'm just the one that can deliver happiness to them, and also an ear if they need it," she said.